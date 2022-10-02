How much can GTA Online players save with this week’s discounts? (September 29-October 5)

GTA Online players should know what they're getting with the weekly discounts. The current selection will last until October 5. In the meantime, GTA Online players can always check out the price cuts for select vehicles.

Rockstar Games always rotates the selection, but their overall quality varies. Here's a look at what GTA Online players can get this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players will save a lot of money on vehicles this week (September 29-October 5)

Here's a look at the discounts

GTA Online is mostly focusing on military planes and luxury aircraft for this week's update. Remember, these special discounts will only last until October 5. Players can take advantage of the following price cuts:

Of course, percentages don't mean anything if the player doesn't calculate these costs. Here's the price difference for all these vehicles:

The Moonbeam Custom will have to be converted from the original version, which costs $32,500 at Benny's Original Motor Works. It's definitely among the cheapest vehicles in GTA Online.

How much do players save?

Depending on the vehicle, GTA Online players will save anywhere from $185,000 to $3,000,000. For clarity, here's a better look at what they get with these special discounts:

Price cuts are particularly useful for more expensive vehicles, since players will save a few million in some cases. This is particularly noticeable for the Luxor Deluxe, arguably the most overpriced vehicle in the entire series.

Where to buy these vehicles

Rockstar Games always offers a wide range of discounted vehicles from different websites. GTA Online players can use this reference guide below:

Just like that, GTA Online players have a good idea of what they're saving. If they are interested in the above vehicles, they will know where to go.

