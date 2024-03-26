How much is GTA 6 going to cost for PS5 players: Rumors and speculations

GTA 6 is going to release in 2025 on the PS5. While players are excited about its gameplay features, characters, and plot, some have been wondering about its pricing. Rockstar Games and their parent company, Take-Two Interactive, are yet to announce the same. However, rumors have suggested that it might cost much more than current industry standards.

In fact, Take-Two's CEO stated a couple of months ago that the standard pricing for video games was too low considering the hours of entertainment they provide. Nevertheless, PS5 players should still expect GTA 6 to cost between $70 and $80.

GTA 6 on PS5: How much might the game cost at launch based on rumors and speculations?

Among the most widespread GTA 6 cost rumors is the highly anticipated title possibly being priced at a whopping $150 at launch on platforms like the PS5. Needless to say, the rumor has countless players concerned, given how much this price tag exceeds current gaming industry standards.

The logic behind this incredibly high price tag speculation is that Rockstar Games would want to quickly recoup the title's development budget, which is rumored to be around one billion dollars.

This may seem reasonable to some, but it should be noted that GTA 5 made a billion dollars in sales just three days after its launch without an exceedingly high price tag. With its sequel arguably being the most anticipated game of all time, Rockstar shouldn't have much problem recouping its rumored budget, even with standard pricing.

That said, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, did state in November 2023 that their frontline prices were very low when compared to the hours of engagement offered.

However, he also stated this doesn't mean that the industry has or wants to have pricing power. Therefore, PS5 players should still expect the game to cost what they are currently used to, that is, between $70 and $80 at launch until Rockstar officially confirms GTA 6's price.

Information regarding this is expected to arrive in the near future, with the game set to be released in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. While PC has not been included in the list of compatible systems, Rockstar has a history of releasing new titles first on consoles, followed by a delayed release on PC.

Notably, recent rumors suggest GTA 6's release date could get delayed, but there is no official word yet. Although this has worried many fans, they are advised to wait for Rockstar Games' confirmation regarding the game's exact release date or any possible delays.

Details on pricing and pre-orders shall also arrive close to the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel's release, possibly through a future GTA 6 trailer.

