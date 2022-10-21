How much do GTA Online players save with this week’s discounts (October 20-26)?

GTA Online players should know what they're getting with their weekly discounts. This week, several vehicles and properties are seeing reduced prices. The deals will last until October 26, meaning if players are looking to buy new cars on the cheap, they can do so now.
This article will mention the automobiles on offer as well as their original prices and how much players can save on purchases because of the weekly discounts.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.
GTA Online players will save good money with this week's discounts
Full list of vehicles with a 30-50% discount this week
GTA Online will offer the following vehicle discounts this week:
- Ocelot Locust is 30% off
- Karin Everon is 30% off
- Pfister Neon is 30% off
- Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is 40% off
- Declasse Tampa is 50% off
- Pfister Comet Safari is 50% off
- Vapid Bullet is 50% off
- Übermacht Zion Classic is 50% off
For reference, here are the original price tags for each discounted vehicle:
- Ocelot Locust is normally worth $1,625,000
- Karin Everon is normally worth $1,475,000
- Pfister Neon is normally worth $1,500,000
- Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is normally worth $1,755,600
- Declasse Tampa is normally worth $375,000
- Pfister Comet Safari is normally worth $710,000
- Vapid Bullet is normally worth $155,000
- Übermacht Zion Classic is normally worth $812,000
GTA Online gives players a bargain with their 40% discounts:
- Ocelot Locust is now worth $1,137,500
- Karin Everon is now worth $1,032,500
- Pfister Neon is now worth $1,050,000
- Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is now worth $1,053,360
- Declasse Tampa is now worth $187,500
- Pfister Comet Safari is now worth $355,000
- Vapid Bullet is now worth $77,500
- Übermacht Zion Classic is now worth $406,000
In some cases, players will be saving hundreds of thousands of dollars. This is why they should consider going for the more expensive vehicles.
Don't forget about the 40% discount on garages
GTA Online players can get really good deals on all types of garages. Whether they are big or small, these properties are marked down with a 40% discount as well. Here's a look at the normal price tags for comparison:
- Low-End: $25,000 to $35,000
- Medium: $62,500 to $80,000
- High-End: $105,000 to $150,000
The 40% discount brings the price down even further:
- Low-end: $15,000 to $21,000
- Medium: $37,500 to $48,000
- High-end: $63,000 to $90,000
Remember, players can own up to eight standalone garages in GTA Online.
Where to buy these discounted items
If players are interested in the aforementioned garages or vehicles, they should check the following websites:
- Garages can be found in Dynasty 8
- Ocelot Locust can be found in Legendary Motorsport
- Karin Everon can be found in Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Pfister Neon can be found in Legendary Motorsport
- Nagasaki Blazer Aqua can be found in Warstock Cache & Carry
- Declasse Tampa can be found in Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Pfister Comet Safari can be found in Legendary Motorsport
- Vapid Bullet can be found in Legendary Motorsport
- Übermacht Zion Classic can be found in Southern San Andreas Super Autos
The special discounts will only last until October 26. GTA Online players should keep that in mind if they want to purchase any of the items mentioned in this article. As the saying goes, there is no time quite like the present.
