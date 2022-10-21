How much do GTA Online players save with this week’s discounts (October 20-26)?

GTA Online players should know what they're getting with their weekly discounts. This week, several vehicles and properties are seeing reduced prices. The deals will last until October 26, meaning if players are looking to buy new cars on the cheap, they can do so now.

This article will mention the automobiles on offer as well as their original prices and how much players can save on purchases because of the weekly discounts.

GTA Online players will save good money with this week's discounts

Full list of vehicles with a 30-50% discount this week

GTA Online will offer the following vehicle discounts this week:

Ocelot Locust is 30% off

is 30% off Karin Everon is 30% off

is 30% off Pfister Neon is 30% off

is 30% off Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is 40% off

is 40% off Declasse Tampa is 50% off

is 50% off Pfister Comet Safari is 50% off

is 50% off Vapid Bullet is 50% off

is 50% off Übermacht Zion Classic is 50% off

For reference, here are the original price tags for each discounted vehicle:

Ocelot Locust is normally worth $1,625,000

is normally worth $1,625,000 Karin Everon is normally worth $1,475,000

is normally worth $1,475,000 Pfister Neon is normally worth $1,500,000

is normally worth $1,500,000 Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is normally worth $1,755,600

is normally worth $1,755,600 Declasse Tampa is normally worth $375,000

is normally worth $375,000 Pfister Comet Safari is normally worth $710,000

is normally worth $710,000 Vapid Bullet is normally worth $155,000

is normally worth $155,000 Übermacht Zion Classic is normally worth $812,000

GTA Online gives players a bargain with their 40% discounts:

Ocelot Locust is now worth $1,137,500

is now worth $1,137,500 Karin Everon is now worth $1,032,500

is now worth $1,032,500 Pfister Neon is now worth $1,050,000

is now worth $1,050,000 Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is now worth $1,053,360

is now worth $1,053,360 Declasse Tampa is now worth $187,500

is now worth $187,500 Pfister Comet Safari is now worth $355,000

is now worth $355,000 Vapid Bullet is now worth $77,500

is now worth $77,500 Übermacht Zion Classic is now worth $406,000

In some cases, players will be saving hundreds of thousands of dollars. This is why they should consider going for the more expensive vehicles.

Don't forget about the 40% discount on garages

GTA Online players can get really good deals on all types of garages. Whether they are big or small, these properties are marked down with a 40% discount as well. Here's a look at the normal price tags for comparison:

Low-End : $25,000 to $35,000

: $25,000 to $35,000 Medium : $62,500 to $80,000

: $62,500 to $80,000 High-End: $105,000 to $150,000

The 40% discount brings the price down even further:

Low-end : $15,000 to $21,000

: $15,000 to $21,000 Medium : $37,500 to $48,000

: $37,500 to $48,000 High-end: $63,000 to $90,000

Remember, players can own up to eight standalone garages in GTA Online.

Where to buy these discounted items

If players are interested in the aforementioned garages or vehicles, they should check the following websites:

Garages can be found in Dynasty 8

can be found in Dynasty 8 Ocelot Locust can be found in Legendary Motorsport

can be found in Legendary Motorsport Karin Everon can be found in Southern San Andreas Super Autos

can be found in Southern San Andreas Super Autos Pfister Neon can be found in Legendary Motorsport

can be found in Legendary Motorsport Nagasaki Blazer Aqua can be found in Warstock Cache & Carry

can be found in Warstock Cache & Carry Declasse Tampa can be found in Southern San Andreas Super Autos

can be found in Southern San Andreas Super Autos Pfister Comet Safari can be found in Legendary Motorsport

can be found in Legendary Motorsport Vapid Bullet can be found in Legendary Motorsport

can be found in Legendary Motorsport Übermacht Zion Classic can be found in Southern San Andreas Super Autos

The special discounts will only last until October 26. GTA Online players should keep that in mind if they want to purchase any of the items mentioned in this article. As the saying goes, there is no time quite like the present.

