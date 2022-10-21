GTA Online garages are 40% off this week (October 20-26)

Car enthusiasts can save a lot more room for their favorite rides this week in GTA Online. Rockstar Games is offering a 40% discount on all types of garages, regardless of if it's a low-end or high-end one. This special offer will be available until October 26. This means that players from different in-game financial backgrounds will find something that suits their needs.

This article will go over what players can expect from these price cuts, including how much they can save this week. Remember, there are three different tiers for garages, each more expensive than the last.

GTA Online players can get a really good deal on garages this week

How to buy a garage in GTA Online

GTA Online players will need to visit Dynasty 8, a real estate website dedicated to various properties to buy garages. There are three separate tiers:

Low-end : Stores two cars and a bicycle

: Stores two cars and a bicycle Medium : Stores six cars and two bicycles

: Stores six cars and two bicycles High-end: Stores 10 vehicles and three bicycles

Unlike most properties in GTA Online, standalone garages are relatively cheap. Not a single one costs over a million dollars. With a 40% discount, they become even cheaper to buy in this game.

What do players save with a 40% discount?

There is no use in talking about a 40% discount without seeing the numbers. Garage prices are dependent on their size and scope. Here's what they would normally cost in this game.

Low-End : $25,000 to $35,000

: $25,000 to $35,000 Medium : $62,500 to $80,000

: $62,500 to $80,000 High-End: $105,000 to $150,000

Of course, that's not the case for the rest of this week. Here's what players will save with a 40% discount:

Low-end : $15,000 to $21,000

: $15,000 to $21,000 Medium : $37,500 to $48,000

: $37,500 to $48,000 High-end: $63,000 to $90,000

Not only do players need to store their vehicles somewhere, they also need enough room. The good news is that Rockstar Games allows players to buy multiple properties, so they won't be limited to a single garage.

Players can own up to 8 apartments/garages

Ever since the Los Santos Special Summer update back in 2020, players have been able to own up to eight apartments or garages. However, since they need at least one apartment to start heists, it's very likely they only possess seven other standalone garages. Of course, this depends on whether or not gamers solely rely on Cayo Perico instead of the other heists.

Most players generally like to go for high-end garages. Since there are only six of those in GTA Online, players will have to buy a low-end or medium one to fill out the remaining slot. Normally, the total cost of the high-end garages will amount to $764,500. However, with the 40% discount, the price is brought down to $458,700.

There is no better time for players to buy all these expensive garages. Even if they are lacking in funds, they still have a week to save up for one garage.

