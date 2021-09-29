5 most expensive high-end apartments in GTA Online

GTA Online features several essential assets. High-end, notoriously expensive apartments are one of them.

Apartments are basically purchasable safehouses in GTA Online that come equipped with spacious garages to store vehicles.

How to purchase an apartment in GTA Online

Players can purchase an apartment in GTA Online via the Dynasty 8 website or by looking for property sale signs outside the featured buildings.

Most apartments are located in Los Santos. However, some seem to appear in Blaine County, where the majority of flats are incredibly mediocre. Hence, they are not worth the big bucks unless users are looking for a decent, low-end safehouse.

That said, they can only purchase an apartment in GTA Online once they have reached Rank 5.

Originally, gamers could only own one apartment in the game. The Los Santos Summer Special update made it possible to own eight apartments in GTA Online with many special perks.

Why pay through the nose for a high-end apartment when they can just get a low-end one?

Some heists in GTA Online are impossible to complete or even start without a high-end apartment, which serves as a planning board for robbery.

Moreover, high-end apartments come with massive garages for the storage of vehicles, and since collecting automobiles makes for the quintessential Grand Theft Auto experience, this is another factor that works effortlessly in favor of high-end apartments.

Which high-end apartments to purchase in GTA Online?

1) Del Perro Heights, Apartment 4

Price: $468,000

Located in the posh area of North Los Santos, Del Perro Heights, Apartment 4 is arguably one of the most value-for-money assets in the game. Priced at $468,000, it is the fifth most expensive apartment in GTA Online, equipped with a garage that can store ten vehicles.

2) 4 Integrity Way, Apartment 28

Price: $476,000

Located in Pillbox Hill, 4 Integrity Way, Apartment 28 is one of the coolest high-end apartments users can purchase in GTA Online. It features a unique, updated interior, hosts a garage that can house ten vehicles, and costs $476,000.

3) Richards Majestic, Apartment 2

Price: $484,000

GTA Online features several fancy apartments that boast a breathtaking view of Los Santos, but the kind of view apartment 2 provides is unparalleled. That, in itself, is an excellent reason to invest in this apartment, which can house ten vehicles and costs a staggering $484,000.

4) Tinsel Towers, Apartment 42

$492,000

Located in Rockford Hills, Apartment 42 is another tremendous high-end apartment that generates a good deal of return on investment. Like the apartments of its class, it comes equipped with a storage capacity of ten vehicles and costs $492,000.

5) Eclipse Towers, Apartment 3

Price: $500,000

Apartment 9 is a wonderful high-end safehouse that gamers can purchase in GTA Online for numerous objectives, plotting heists being the most important. At $500,000, Apartment 9 is a dream to own. It, too, can house ten vehicles and makes for one heck of a purchase in GTA Online.

