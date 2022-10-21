GTA Online offers 3x rewards on freemode events this week (October 20-26)

For the rest of this week, GTA Online players can earn triple the rewards through freemode events and challenges. What makes freemode activities different from jobs is that one doesn't have to wait for a loading screen. They can participate in random events and challenges in their current session.

These activities are dependent on the number of players within the lobby. From now until October 26, they will be worth triple the cash and reputation. GTA Online players should be on the lookout for these freemode activities.

GTA Online should play freemode events and challenges this week to earn 3x the rewards

What are freemode events and challenges?

This competitive game mode can be performed in a solo or public lobby. Every single GTA Online player can participate in these randomly selected events. However, keep in mind that some events and challenges only happen when there are enough participants within the lobby.

Freemode events refer to activities where players have to complete specific objectives. For instance, they might be given a few minutes to collect several checkpoints or cause the most damage within a session. There will be a 20-minute cooldown before the next event shows up.

Meanwhile, freemode challenges are considerably shorter and more generalized. GTA Online players have anywhere between five and ten minutes to complete these challenges, whereas freemode events take longer. In both cases, one will be rewarded with cash and reputation points.

Full list of ongoing freemode events

Some freemode events have been discontinued while others are still running. The triple rewards bonus will be applicable to the following in GTA Online:

Air Checkpoints : Collect the most checkpoints with only aircraft vehicles

: Collect the most checkpoints with only aircraft vehicles Checkpoints : Collect the most checkpoints with only land or seacraft vehicles

: Collect the most checkpoints with only land or seacraft vehicles Criminal Damage : Be the most destructive player in the session

: Be the most destructive player in the session Hold the Wheel : Look for a target vehicle and hold onto it for the longest time

: Look for a target vehicle and hold onto it for the longest time Hot Property : Steal a briefcase and hold onto it for the longest time

: Steal a briefcase and hold onto it for the longest time Hunt the Beast : Players must track down a beast before he finds 10 landmarks

: Players must track down a beast before he finds 10 landmarks Kill List : Used armed vehicles to destroy patrol units from Merryweather

: Used armed vehicles to destroy patrol units from Merryweather King of the Hill: Capture a specific area and stay there for the longest time

Since it's Halloween season, GTA Online players should expect to see Hunt the Beast very often in the next few weeks.

Full list of freemode challenges

Freemode challenges are broken up into different categories in GTA Online. Their objectives are self-explanatory with their specific titles. Players will have to complete them within five to ten minutes.

Here's a quick look at the melee-oriented jobs:

Headshot Kills Challenge

Sniper Kills Challenge

Most of these freemode challenges also involve land vehicles of some kind:

Highest Speed Challenge

Longest Bail Challenge

Longest Jump Challenge

Reverse Driving Challenge

Near Misses Challenge

No Crashes Challenge

Vehicles Stolen Challenge

In the meantime, players might also have to use a motorcycle for certain missions:

Longest Stoppie Challenge

Longest Wheelie Challenge

Last but not least, players are expected to use flying vehicles for the following:

Inverted Flying Challenge

Fly Under Bridges Challenge

Longest Freefall Challenge

Longest Fall Survived Challenge

Longest Flying Challenge

Lowest Parachute Challenge

GTA Online players have the rest of the week to collect triple the rewards. These events and challenges will be randomized, so keep that in mind. If players are lucky, they might get something they are particularly good at.

