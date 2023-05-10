How much money did it cost to make GTA 5? A deep dive into game's development history

GTA 5 is one of the most ambitious video games ever created, and the effort has certainly paid off for Rockstar Games. The title has been a money-making machine for the American gaming studio, with sales figures breaking several records worldwide. Although it has aged like a fine wine, players continue to engage with the multiplayer version, keeping the legacy of the game alive.

However, with Rockstar Games announcing development news for the next title in the series, the gaming community is wondering how much it actually cost the studio to develop GTA 5. While no official figures have been released by Rockstar Games yet, several unofficial sources have mentioned a budget greater than most Hollywood films.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games spent a fortune and a lot of manpower to develop GTA 5

It may come as a surprise, but Grand Theft Auto 5 cost Rockstar Games $265 million to develop and publish. According to Wikipedia: The Free Encyclopedia, these are estimated figures provided by many American press outlets at the time.

Several internet sources also claim that the gaming studio began working on the title immediately after Grand Theft Auto 4's release in 2008. It took the company five years to finish the game and make it available to the public.

While the initial launch was met with widespread criticism, it had no effect on Grand Theft Auto 5's popularity, and Rockstar Games was able to earn $1 billion in just three days.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames #GTAV Today we are very proud to officially announce that Grand Theft Auto V is in full development. rsg.ms/vjRxV0 Today we are very proud to officially announce that Grand Theft Auto V is in full development. rsg.ms/vjRxV0 #GTAV

The first official announcement of Grand Theft Auto 5 came on November 3, 2011, two years before its actual release, when Rockstar Games confirmed the game's development process. A similar pattern can be seen in the GTA 6 development process, where the first announcement was made in February 2022, with an unofficial estimated release date of 2024-2025.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was first released on September 17, 2013, for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. A few days later, the studio released its multiplayer version, GTA Online, on October 1, 2013. It was then ported to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 18, 2014, and finally to PC on April 14, 2015.

The latest version of the game, GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, was released on March 15, 2022, exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

While the Story Mode development cost is widely accepted to be $265 million, Rockstar Games continues to support GTA Online with weekly updates and major DLCs every six months. When the development costs of both versions are added together, the final figure will certainly be higher than what was previously estimated.

The next untitled Grand Theft Auto game is also expected to have a high development cost, with a rumored budget of more than $2 billion.

Poll : Are you curious about GTA 6's budget when it is released? Yes Not really 7 votes