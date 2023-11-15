How much will GTA 6 be? Rumors explored

Fans have been waiting for the release of GTA 6 for a long time now. After Rockstar Games confirmed the title's first trailer would drop in December, there has been plenty of excitement. While the Grand Theft Auto community awaits the game's official release, there has been speculation on the game's price and if different versions/bundles will be available for purchase.

Several content creators on social media have come up with unofficial concept artworks of the various editions that Rockstar Games might put up for sale. While this is exciting, it has also created a lot of confusion among gamers.

This article will explore these rumors and present some other speculations that could turn out to be true.

GTA 6 will probably come in three different editions with various benefits and prices

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown, a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), recently shared an unofficial concept artwork describing the various bundles that Grand Theft Auto 6 might offer. While the Standard Edition of the game is rumored to be priced at $69.99, the Special and Editor's Edition could cost $99.99 and $199.99, respectively.

However, Rockstar Games has not confirmed this information, and it is based purely on speculation. However, many believe the prices to be accurate, as other video game publishers have all released different versions and editions at launch.

Various sources have also speculated that the GTA 6 pre-order will go live soon after the first trailer drops. Rockstar has followed this strategy with its previous titles, such as Red Dead Redemption 2.

What will the difference be between the possible GTA 6 editions?

Generally, Rockstar Games adds a variety of items and features in the more expensive bundles of its Grand Theft Auto titles. These include exclusive skins and weapons alongside extra cash to provide payers with a boost. However, other developers are known to go above and beyond.

If they follow in the footsteps of the artwork shared by GTA 6 Trailer Countdown on X, gamers will get many exciting things with the Special and Collector's Editions. Below are all the rumored items that might be part of the game's possible bundles/editions:

Standard Edition:

Grand Theft Auto 6 Story Mode

Grand Theft Auto 6 Online

Special Edition:

Grand Theft Auto 6 Story Mode

Grand Theft Auto 6 Online

SteelBook with exclusive artwork

Blueprint map

$1,000,000 in-game money

Collector's Edition:

Grand Theft Auto 6 Story Mode

Grand Theft Auto 6 Online

SteelBook with exclusive artwork

Blueprint map

$1,000,000 in-game money

20-inch Jason and Lucia statue

Exclusive Tommy Vercetti outfit

Vice Lights Digital Soundtrack

Note that these are only speculation and rumors unconfirmed by Rockstar Games. Thus, take this information with a grain of salt. However, some of the GTA 6 leaks have confirmed various features expected to be a part of the upcoming title.

