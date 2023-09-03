How the Pegassi Tezeract performs in GTA Online (and if it's worth getting it)

The latest GTA Online event is giving a lot of vehicles at heavily discounted prices, and one of them is none other than the famous Pegassi Tezeract. The 2-seater electric hypercar is available at a staggering 40% price cut, and one can buy it for as low as $1,695,000 from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website. However, one could wonder how the vehicle performs and if it’s really worth buying it.

This article shares everything players should know before getting the Pegassi Tezeract in 2023.

GTA Online Pegassi Tezeract – Engine, performance, & more

The latest GTA Online weekly update is perfect for supercar collectors as they can get their hands on the Pegassi Tezeract and save a lot of money on doing so. Being powered by an electric motor, the Tezeract performs decently. While the vehicle suffers from slow acceleration compared to other similar rides, it has a top speed that rivals the other high-end cars in the game.

Famous analyst Broughy1322 tested the Tezeract and found that it can reach a maximum speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) on a full performance upgrade. The incredible top speed is a result of a very high downforce modifier installed in the vehicle. The electric vehicle can also complete one lap in 1:01.229, which is not as impressive as one might think it to be.

Here are the performance statistics of the Pegassi Tezeract:

Speed: 90.68

90.68 Acceleration: 91.50

91.50 Braking: 40.00

40.00 Handling: 100.00

100.00 Overall: 80.55

Overall, it’s a good electric vehicle in GTA Online that has some ramming capabilities despite its lightweight body. The engine also emits a different sound compared to most electric cars in the game. According to the game files, it has also been noted that it contains fuel, but it cannot possibly run out of fuel in the Online Mode.

Is it worth getting the Pegassi Tezeract in 2023?

The Pegassi Tezeract may not be considered one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but it still deserves the spotlight due to its overall performance. Despite the slow acceleration, the electric car can reach a top speed that can rival the speed of a Pariah or a fully upgraded Banshee 900R. However, players should note that the EMS engine upgrade from LS Customs doesn’t have any effect on the vehicle’s maximum speed.

The electric vehicle also possesses great handling, allowing players to take turns without any issues. However, other electric cars like the Ocelot Virtue can outperform it with ease.

Overall, the Pegassi Tezeract is a great ride that one should purchase, especially with the 40% discount this week that eliminates the need to use any GTA Online money glitches.

If players are looking to collect an electric and modern-looking vehicle, the Tezeract is the best choice while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

