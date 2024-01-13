How to play Drop Zone in GTA 5 Online for 2x bonuses this week (February 1-5)

GTA 5 Online Drop Zone is back in the limelight after the title's latest weekly update, as Rockstar Games has boosted its payout once again. From now until February 5, 2025, you can earn 2x bonuses by participating in this adversary mode, where the goal is to capture a specific area to score. However, the sheer amount of content in 2025 can make it confusing to find and play the game mode.

To help players worldwide, this article shares how to start the Drop Zone in GTA 5 Online after the most recent weekly update.

Drop Zone in GTA 5 Online: A step-by-step guide to starting the adversary mode

The latest weekly update has made the Drop Zone adversary mode worth playing again by offering 2x cash and RP on it for the next couple of days. Here’s how to quickly play the GTA 5 Online Drop Zone:

Open the Options Menu. Select the Online tab. Choose the Jobs option. Select the Play Jobs option. Go to the Rockstar Created option. Choose Adversary Modes. Scroll and select any of the Drop Zone game modes available on the list.

There are five different maps eligible for 2x bonuses this week:

Drop Zone I (FIB Headquarters, Pillbox Hill)

(FIB Headquarters, Pillbox Hill) Drop Zone II (University of San Andreas)

(University of San Andreas) Drop Zone III (Los Santos Naval Port, Elysian Island)

(Los Santos Naval Port, Elysian Island) Drop Zone IV (Nikola Avenue, Mirror Park)

(Nikola Avenue, Mirror Park) Drop Zone V (Sisyphus Theater, Vinewood Hills)

Drop Zone in GTA 5 Online: Important things to know

The objective of the adversary mode is quite straightforward – jump off the Cargobob, a 10-seater helicopter, and hold the target area for as long as possible. The game mode can be played between four to 16 players, divided into two to four different teams. The team with the most time in the area or the one that fully captures it will be declared the winner.

Here’s a list of other possible conditions under which a match can end:

A team fully captured the Drop Zone

All participating teams get eliminated during Sudden Death

All participants or that of the opposing team get disconnected from the server

Here’s a list of in-game weapons that participants will be equipped with by default when starting the mode:

Micro SMG

Assault Rifle

A Grenade

Body Armor

Keep in mind that Rockstar now rotates adversary modes every now and then, due to which the Drop Zone might not be available all the time.

