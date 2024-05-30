How to play Every Bullet Counts in GTA Online for 3x bonuses this week? (May 30 to June 5, 2024)

Every Bullet Counts is an Adversary Mode in GTA Online that will be paying 3x the usual cash and RP until June 5, 2024. The multiplayer match was introduced in December 2015 and presents an opportunity to interact with others in the community in a competitive, albeit fun, way. Although you can earn a lot more from Terrorbyte Client Jobs, also offering 3x payouts this week, Every Bullet Counts can provide a much-needed break from the game's usual grind.

Its rules are simple and it can be started simply from the pause menu. For those requiring any assistance, here's how to play Every Bullet Counts Adversary Mode in GTA Online for 3x cash and RP this week.

GTA Online guide: How to play Every Bullet Counts Adversary Mode for 3x bonuses (May 30 - June 5, 2024)

Every Bullet Counts Adversary Mode is contested between four GTA Online players. Each participant is equipped with a Marksman Pistol carrying only two bullets. You must outlast the other three competitors to win which, needless to say, becomes a little tricky with the limited ammunition.

That being said, players can collect bullets dropped by other participants. Additionally, you can rely on melee GTA Online weapons like the Machete or the Hatchet upon running out of bullets.

Use melee weapons after running out of bullets (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

Readers should also note that camping at one particular spot for more than five seconds results in their location being revealed on the radar. Therefore, while stealth can be quite helpful, it is advised that you keep moving around the map.

How to start Every Bullet Counts in GTA Online?

The Adversary Mode playlist in GTA Online's Pause menu (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

There are a total of four variants of this Adversary Mode, each paying 3x cash and RP in this GTA Online weekly update. All of them can be started from the multiplayer's pause menu. Here is a step-by-step guide for anyone who needs help with this:

Step 1 - Open GTA Online's pause menu and go to ONLINE.

- Open GTA Online's pause menu and go to Step 2 - Select Jobs from the list of options in this tab.

- Select from the list of options in this tab. Step 3 - Click on Play Job.

- Click on Step 4 - Select Rockstar Created.

- Select Step 5 - Scroll down to Adversary Mode.

- Scroll down to Step 6 - Select any of the four Every Bullet Counts matches available.

Each of these matches takes place at different locations like the De Santa Residence, O'Neil Ranch, Tequi-La-La bar, and the Pacific Standard Bank.

As already mentioned, playing Terrorbyte Client Jobs or selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will earn you more money. However, this Adversary Mode has the potential to offer a really fun time in the game with friends or even other players from the community.

