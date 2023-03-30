How to play GTA Online Inch By Inch Adversary Mode for double bonuses? (March 30 - April 5)

GTA Online offers various types of gameplay to the playerbase, including the exciting Inch By Inch Adversary Mode. Players can earn double bonuses through this from March 30 to April 5, 2023. For those who are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity, it's important to understand how to engage in this mode to earn the cash.

Here is what Rockstar Games had to say about this boosted game mode in its latest Newswire:

"Returning this week to GTA Online is Inch by Inch, a chaotic mode that pits two teams against one another in a bloody battle to see who can deliver their package across the enemy’s opposition line first, now for 2X GTA$ and RP, all week long."

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to play the Inch By Inch Adversary Mode for double bonuses during the promotional period, so you can maximize your rewards and have a more enjoyable gaming experience.

How to earn 2x rewards in Inch by Inch Adversary Mode in GTA Online this week

Inch by Inch is an Adversary Mode in GTA Online that was released on April 12, 2016, as part of the Lowriders: Custom Classics update. The objective is for players to take a package located at the center of the playing area to the opposite side within five minutes.

They are equipped with various weapons, including a Pistol, Sawn-off shotgun, Heavy Sniper, and Grenades. However, the person who collects the package is prohibited from using any firearm. Instead, they are given an advantage in speed compared to other participants.

The playing area is full of elements that function as cover and obstacles. Each time a packet is successfully taken to the opposite line, the said team will be awarded a point. The side with the most points after the given time wins the round.

If both lineups have the same score once the time runs out, a sudden Death Mode will be activated. Players who die while in possession of the package will be disqualified, and the win will be given to the first team to score a point. If someone is out of bounds, they will be warned through a message to return to the area in the next 10 seconds or else they will be disqualified.

Double bonuses in GTA Online are often offered as part of special events or promotions in the game, just like this week until April 5.

