How to play GTA Online Issi Classic Races for 2x bonuses before Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update (March 2- 6, 2024)

GTA Online Issi Classic Races are back in the limelight with the latest weekly update released on February 29, 2024. Up to 2x cash and RP can be earned by participating in unique race events until March 6, 2024.

These special stunt races debuted in Los Santos with the 2018 Southern San Andreas Super Sports Series DLC update and require players to drive an Issi Classic.

However, with so many race events available in the game nowadays, one might wonder how to start the GTA Online Issi Classic Races before the upcoming Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

This article aims to guide readers on how to quickly access this boosted event.

GTA Online Issi Classic Races – A step-by-step guide to starting them for 2x bonuses (pre-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is all about racing in Los Santos with different race events, and one such event is the Issi Classic Races. Up to 30 players can compete with each other at once and earn double bonuses for the next couple of days. The easiest way to access these is via the Options Menu.

To participate, you must follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open the Options Menu. Select Online tab. Choose Jobs. Go to Play Jobs. Enter Rockstar Created. Select Stunt Races. Scroll and select any of the Issi Classic Races listed on it.

As of March 2024, there are seven different types of Issi Classic Races available, all eligible for the boosted payout this week.

Here’s a complete list of these unique race events accessible using the above-mentioned method:

Issi Classic - Turbine Trouble

Issi Classic - The Issi Job

Issi Classic – Sidewinder

Issi Classic – Repeater

Issi Classic - Paleto Palace

Issi Classic – Goal

Issi Classic - City Jumper

Each participant will be given a Weeny Issi Classic compact car to race with.

What to know about Weeny Issi Classic in 2024?

The GTA Online Issi Classic Races require players to race with a Weeny Issi Classic, a 2-seater civilian compact car that has been a part of the game since 2018’s Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update.

It seems to be inspired by the following real-life automobiles for different body parts:

BMC Mini – Overall design and headlamps

– Overall design and headlamps Trabant – Front fascia

– Front fascia Mark II Mini – Front grille, door handles, and tail lamps

– Front grille, door handles, and tail lamps 1974 Mini Clubman SRV4 – Chrome design in stock grille

– Chrome design in stock grille Mark VI and Mark VII Mini – Wide track and wide tire profile

As per Brough1322, the Issi Classic can reach a top speed of 95.25 mph (153.29 km/h) after a full performance upgrade.

With the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update going to be released very soon, it’s the best time to race with Issi Classic and earn more than usual rewards till March 6, 2024.

