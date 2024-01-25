How to play GTA Online Rhino Hunt for 2x bonuses this week? (January 25 to 31)

Rockstar Games released a brand new GTA Online weekly event earlier today, January 25, 2024, adding a limited-time opportunity to earn extra bonuses on Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode. Until January 31, 2024, players get to earn 2x cash and RP by participating in this high-stakes game mode, the rules of which are pretty straightforward.

While most gamers already know to start the adversary mode from the Rockstar Created Jobs list in the Options Menu, some might need guidance on where to find the game mode. To help, here is how to play GTA Online Rhino Hunt for 2x bonuses this week.

GTA Online Rhino Hunt guide: How to play the Adversary Mode for 2x bonuses this week (January 25 – 31, 2024)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to earn 2x bonuses from the Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode that can easily be started with the game’s Pause Menu. Here’s how to do it step-by-step:

Step 1: Open the Grand Theft Auto Online’s Options (Pause) Menu

Step 2: Select the Online tab

Step 3: Access the Jobs option

Step 4: Now choose Play Job

Step 5: Go to Rockstar Created

Step 6: Pick Adversary Mode

Step 7: Scroll and select any of the Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode matches from the playlist

There are three different locations available for Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode in 2024, allowing GTA Online players to play it with different vehicles:

Rhino Hunt I

Location – Fort Zancudo

Vehicles – Cargobobs, Jobuilt P-996 LAZERs, and Titans

Rhino Hunt II

Location – Redwood Lights Track

Vehicles – Western Company Mallards

Rhino Hunt III

Location – Los Santos International Airport

Vehicles – Buckingham SuperVolitos and Luxor Deluxes

All three available maps are eligible for the double cash and RP bonuses throughout January 31, 2024.

Everything else to know about the Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode

In the Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode, participants get divided into two different teams:

Rhinos

Hunters

The Rhinos must use Rhino tanks and survive the onslaught by the Hunters for three minutes. On the other hand, the Hunters must eliminate all Rhinos using Sticky Bombs under the time limit. They also get a choice of off-road vehicles such as a BF Bifta, BF Injection, or Dune Buggy.

Up to eight players can compete in this action-filled adversary mode at once, making it one of the best things to try in the game without relying on money glitches.

Apart from the Rhino Hunt, players can also get to steal a new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles as part of the latest weekly update. It is the best time to hustle in Los Santos in 2024.

