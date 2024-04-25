How to play GTA Online Tiny Racers Adversary Mode for 2x bonuses this week (April 25 to May 1, 2024)

GTA Online Tiny Racers Adversary Mode has returned to the limelight. The latest update gives everyone who participates in this entertaining game mode double cash and RP until May 1, 2024. It was added to Grand Theft Auto Online in 2017 as part of the Cunning Stunts Special Vehicle Circuit update. As enticing as this mode sounds, one could wonder how to start it.

To help beginners as well as veterans, this article shares a quick guide to start the GTA Online Tiny Racers Adversary Mode after the latest update this week.

Tiny Racers in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide to quickly access it (April 25 to May 1, 2024)

From now till May 1, 2024, players can quickly access the GTA Online Tiny Racers Adversary Mode by following the below-mentioned instructions:

Open the Options/Pause Menu.

Go to the Online tab.

Select Jobs.

Choose Play Jobs.

Click on Rockstar Created.

Select Adversary Mode.

Scroll and select any of the listed Tiny Racers games.

The latest GTA Online weekly update brings seven Tiny Racers Adversary Mode events, all eligible for the double bonuses, giving players some variety in replaying the mode without getting bored. Here’s a complete list of maps available for this game mode:

Tine Racers I

Tine Racers II

Tine Racers III

Tine Racers IV

Tine Racers V

Tine Racers VI

Tine Racers VII

Why play the GTA Online Tiny Racers Adversary Mode in 2024?

GTA Online Tiny Racers is a multiplayer Adversary Mode that allows players to compete against each other, wherein each participant has to play it from a bird-eye view. This angle makes things a lot different from other racing events available in the game and makes detecting jumps and ramps a bit challenging, both of which can make a huge difference in determining the chances of winning a round.

Additionally, participants can pick up certain power-ups while driving on the course. Each of them gives a unique ability for a limited time:

Bomb

Rocket

Guns

Reversing controls of the other racers

Nagasaki Shotaro

BF Ramp Buggy

Ruiner 2000

Apart from all of this, participating in the Tiny Racers this week will give guaranteed double GTA Online bonuses, making it a must-play game mode till May 1, 2024.

