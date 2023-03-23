How to play GTA Online Trap Door Adversary Mode for 2x bonuses this week (March 23 - March 29)

With Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest weekly update going live, players have the opportunity to generate bonus income through various missions and challenges until March 29. One of these is GTA Online's popular Trap Door Adversary Mode, which will be providing players with double the money and RP for the entire week.

It's essentially a fun and engaging game mode that players can enjoy with their friends while making extra cash and RP along the way. Although veterans may already know how to play the Adversary Mode in GTA Online, newer players and those who require some assistance can use this article as a guide to play the Trap Door Adversary Mode.

How to play GTA Online's Trap Door Adversary Mode - A beginner's guide

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- First & Last Dose Missions

- G's Caches

- Stash Houses

- Trap Door Adv Mode



2x GTA$

- Taxi Work

- Street Dealers



2x Supplies

- Acid Lab Resupply Missions



1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production

2x GTA$ & RP
- First & Last Dose Missions
- G's Caches
- Stash Houses
- Trap Door Adv Mode

2x GTA$
- Taxi Work
- Street Dealers

2x Supplies
- Acid Lab Resupply Missions

1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production

Given below is a step-by-step rundown of what players must do in order to play the Trap Door Adversary Mode in GTA Online:

Step 1 - Open up the Pause menu

- Open up the Pause menu Step 2 - Go to Online

- Go to Online Step 3 - Select Jobs

- Select Jobs Step 4 - Click on Play Job

- Click on Play Job Step 5 - Select Rockstar Created

- Select Rockstar Created Step 6 - Move down to Adversary Mode

- Move down to Adversary Mode Step 7 - Scroll down to Trap Door

As such, there are multiple Trap Door Adversary Modes available (seven to be exact), which take place at unique locations across the map of Los Santos and Blaine County.

The different regions where the seven Trap Door Adversary Modes take place are as follows:

Trap Door I - Above Alamo Sea

- Above Alamo Sea Trap Door II - Vespucci Beach

- Vespucci Beach Trap Door III - Terminal

- Terminal Trap Door IV - Elysian Islands

- Elysian Islands Trap Door V - Procopio Beach

- Procopio Beach Trap Door VI - San Chianski Mountain Range

- San Chianski Mountain Range Trap Door VII - Palomino Heights

Completing any one of these seven Trap Door Adversary Modes will provide players with twice the usual money and RP rewards until March 29, 2023.

Everything to know about the Trap Door Adversary Mode

The Trap Door Adversary Mode can be played by two to 16 players, who will be grouped into two to four teams. The general premise of this particular GTA Online game mode is to eliminate enemy players.

The match begins on floating platforms above the sea. While it's somewhat similar to the team deathmatch mode, players don't receive points for eliminating the opposition. Instead, killed players will respawn in a red zone somewhere on the platform.

The red zone will last for thirty seconds at the beginning of each round, following which it gets removed from the map. If respawned players fail to get out of the red zone before the timer runs out, they'll be permanently eliminated. There will be a timer at the top of the screen to remind players of how much time is left until the red zone disappears.

Fortunately, along with plenty of ammunition and body armor pickups, this game mode provides more than enough cover for players to use during the match. The team whose members remain on the platform at the very end is declared the winner of the Trap Door Adversary Mode.

