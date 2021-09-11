How to quickly level up in GTA Online

Nobody likes to be strapped for cash in GTA Online.

The online component of GTA 5 is as much about grandeur and opulence as it is about blowing cop cars and planning grand robberies. This article explains how players can quickly level up in GTA Online and make as much money as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views

GTA Online: Five quick and simple ways to scale the financial ladder

1) Contact Missions

Contact Missions are an excellent way for players to find their footing in GTA Online and learn the ropes of playing a game packed with full-throttle action.

Not only are Contact Missions incredibly engaging, but they are also great for making a quick buck in GTA Online without investing a single $. Most such tasks require the Armored Kuruma, which every gamer should own in the game anyway.

Only a couple of Contact Missions, however, are available initially. The rest unlock as users level up in GTA Online.

4) Collectibles

Collecting collectibles is a wonderful way to explore Los Santos while minting some extra bucks on the side.

Collectibles are reasonably easy to find in the game world and do not require players to rely on others or dodge any obstacles.

3) Bonus activities

Bonus activities allow gamers to make double and even triple rewards on certain jobs (Image via GTA Online)

One way to quickly level up in GTA Online is by keeping an eye out for Bonus Activities and grinding as much money as possible on such weeks.

Every Thursday, Rockstar Games gives gamers another reason to dive deep into the unbridled chaos and disrupting anarchy of GTA Online and make double, even triple, rewards on specific missions, businesses, and jobs.

2) CEO/VIP work

For some reason, CEO/VIP work is somewhat underrated in GTA Online, which is a shame since VIP jobs pay the big bucks without requiring players to grind for hours on end.

To become a VIP in GTA Online, they need not spend any money, but users need a minimum of $1 million in their bank accounts to register as one.

Here's how they can register as a VIP in GTA Online:

Open the Interaction Menu

Scroll down to the bottom to find 'SecuroServ'

Register as VIP and name the organization

1) Heists

Heists are an intrinsic part of GTA Online. Without them, the insanely popular multiplayer game would hardly be as terrific as it is.

In GTA Online, grand robberies are not only exceptionally addictive, but they are also immensely lucrative. With the Cayo Perico Heist, gamers can make as much as a staggering $4,570,600. That is, if they manage to complete all optional activities.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer