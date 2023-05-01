How to quit Taxi Work in GTA Online after The Last Dose update?

GTA Online is a popular online multiplayer game that offers players a vast virtual world to explore and engage with. One of the latest updates to the game is the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which introduces several new features, including the Taxi Work job. Players can now take on the role of a taxi driver and earn money by picking up customers and dropping them off at their desired locations.

However, with the release of the second half of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update, known as The Last Dose update, players may be unsure how to quit Taxi Work in GTA Online. This article provides a step-by-step guide on stopping Taxi Work jobs and why players would want to do that.

What players should know about Taxi Work in GTA Online

Taxi Work is a recently added job in GTA Online that allows players to earn money as taxi drivers. It's a free-mode job that can be started by visiting the Downtown Cab Co. and borrowing a taxi or purchasing a taxi vehicle to start a side hustle business.

Players can pick up customers from randomly chosen locations and drop them off at their desired destinations, earning money for each fare. There are 100 pickup locations, so the job never gets too repetitive, and players can continue picking up customers one after the other until they manually quit the mission.

While the job is relatively easy to start, it's important to note that there are situations where Taxi Work jobs can end, such as if the taxi gets destroyed during missions, if players receive a wanted level while doing a fare, or if a customer gets killed.

How to Quit Taxi Work in GTA Online

To quit Taxi Work in GTA Online, players can follow these steps:

Press and hold the Triangle button on PS4/PS5 and the Y button on Xbox One/Xbox Series S/X, or go to the Job List on the phone. Select the "Quit" option to stop the Taxi Work job.

After quitting the job, players will see their total earnings and fare count for that session.

It's important to note that if players borrowed a taxi from Downtown Cab Co. to start their side hustle, quitting the job in a borrowed taxi won't allow them to re-enter it. They will need to return to Downtown Cab Co. to start again.

Why would players want to quit Taxi Work?

There are a few reasons why players might want to quit Taxi Work in GTA Online.

Firstly, players may want to take a break from the job to do other activities or missions in the game. While Taxi Work can be a profitable way to earn money, it can also become repetitive and may not be as exciting as other activities in the game.

Secondly, players may need to quit Taxi Work if they encounter any situations mentioned earlier, such as if their taxi gets destroyed or if they receive a wanted level while doing a fare.

Lastly, some players may want to switch to a different job or activity in the game. GTA Online offers a wide range of activities and missions, and players may wish to explore other options to keep the gameplay fresh and engaging.

