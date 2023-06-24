How to register as CEO in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

Learning how to register as CEO in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update is pretty easy. This DLC merely streamlined the process and combined some categories from SecuroServ and MC Presidents. Basically, it's just that the names on the Interaction Menu are a little different. This guide will show an easy way for gamers to get stuck.

New players can also use this guide to register as CEO, especially since older guides will now be outdated by this point.

Note that you must own an Office to be eligible for this position. Non-Office holders can become VIPs instead, which share most of the same benefits.

Here is how GTA Online players can register as CEO in the San Andreas Mercenaries update

Register as a Boss was introduced in the San Andreas Mercenaries update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Open your Interaction Menu. Here is how you can do that based on the platform you use:

PS4/PS5: Hold the touchpad.

Hold the touchpad. Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S: Hold the View button.

Hold the View button. PC: Hold the 'M' key.

Scroll down to Register as a Boss. Select it to see something similar to the following screen:

This step should be obvious (Image via Rockstar Games)

Select SecuroServ CEO. Afterward, pick the Start an Organization option. If you haven't started an Organization before, you will get a prompt to name it. Otherwise, players will have successfully learned how to register as CEOs in GTA Online.

Another way to register as CEO in this game is to approach some computers in your business that normally require you to be a part of an Organization to use them.

For example, being near the Nightclub computer will let you either become a CEO or MC President, depending on which button you press.

CEO benefits

You can invite your friends to join your Organization (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several things to do as a leader of an Organization in GTA Online:

Sell Missions: Businesses require GTA Online players to register as CEOs or MC Presidents to do their Sell Missions.

Businesses require GTA Online players to register as CEOs or MC Presidents to do their Sell Missions. VIP Work: These are Freemode missions that give you a solid amount of money upon completion.

These are Freemode missions that give you a solid amount of money upon completion. Organization Challenges: These are competitions where multiple organizations face off against one another for some rewards.

These are competitions where multiple organizations face off against one another for some rewards. Organization Abilities: Various abilities like Drop Bullshark Testosterone and Ghost Organization are available here.

Various abilities like Drop Bullshark Testosterone and Ghost Organization are available here. Organization Vehicles: You can spawn various cars, helicopters, motorcycles, or boats here.

You can spawn various cars, helicopters, motorcycles, or boats here. Bodyguards/Associates: You can hire other players to be a Bodyguard or Associate, which can give them extra cash and RP.

Most of these benefits are available to VIPs, too.

Many great moneymakers revolve around Organizations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note that there is a limit to how many CEOs can be in a session. The current cap is ten. If you're unable to register as CEO in GTA Online, try to swap to a different lobby (preferably an invite-only one). That's everything players need to know about this process in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Future patches should remain largely the same, meaning gamers should be able to use this guide for the upcoming years unless Rockstar Games unexpectedly changes the method once again.

