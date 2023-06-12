GTA Online Summer Update 2023 confirmed changes and new features revealed

GTA Online Summer Update 2023, the San Andreas Mercenaries, is almost here. In a couple of Newswire posts, Rockstar Games have already confirmed a lot of new content to be added to the game as part of the DLC. Whether it’s a set of fresh vehicles or brand-new missions to complete, there’s so much to do once the June update releases.

That being said, this article will share every upcoming GTA Online change and new features in the Summer Update 2023.

List of gameplay changes and improvements coming in GTA Online Summer Update (San Andreas Mercenaries DLC)

Here is a list of gameplay improvements and changes confirmed to debut in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Mors Mutual Insurance will be able to recover all damaged vehicles at once No charges for recovering vehicles damaged during contact missions Individual floor selection when requesting a vehicle from Eclipse Blvd Garage VTOL control changes – L3/LS Removal of some vehicles which are not much used by players around the globe Restocking of Body Armor after Quick Restarting a mission The type of Body Armor equipped will determine the amount of damage it can take No phone calls from English Dave or Tom Connors while freefalling or parachuting Removal of multiple player-requirement for completing Madrazo Dispatch Services Removal of Rank requirements for completing Daily Objectives Collectibles and Events will give more cash Gerald’s Last Play and A Superyacht Life will give 25% more payout Rebalancing of weapons on Mammoth Hydra and P-996 LAZER No longer instant reset of the Orbital Cannon

List of new GTA Online features in the Summer Update (San Andreas Mercenaries)

Apart from various changes, Rockstar is adding many new features in GTA Online with the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries update. Here’s a complete list of such features confirmed so far:

Custom Garage-description tags D-Pad to Stealth controls New F-160 Raiju jet New option to re-request an active service – Mobile Operations Center, Terrorbyte, or Avenger New Race filters in the Job Menu New eligible vehicles for doing Taxi Work missions – Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway New Register as a Boss option New Buy All option for purchasing all Body Armor at Ammu-Nation New sprint controls – Hold to sprint New ability to name your Acid product and earn a 5% bonus New Career Progress

Apart from the things mentioned above, the developers have also announced the debut of a brand new The Vinewood Club for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



See Merryweather Security and their corrupt killers for hire get what's coming to them in the explosive new trailer for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries.



Coming June 13 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: It’s payback time...See Merryweather Security and their corrupt killers for hire get what's coming to them in the explosive new trailer for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries.Coming June 13 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/6ee51af It’s payback time... See Merryweather Security and their corrupt killers for hire get what's coming to them in the explosive new trailer for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries.Coming June 13 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/6ee51af https://t.co/vRGy1AQQJ6

Players can also expect dozens of new Rockstar Creator updates with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online summer update.

