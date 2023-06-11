GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is now available on PS4 and PS5 for pre-load

Rockstar continues to surprise everyone with the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, and this time it’s for PlayStation users. Starting today, both PS4 and PS5 owners can now download the latest DLC data in advance to pre-load it on their respective consoles. This will save a lot of time, and players can be fully prepared for the update when it is released.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries will be available to play on June 13, 2023, for all major platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

PS4 and PS5 players can download the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update in advance

As seen in the above-mentioned tweet, the download size of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update has been revealed for PS4 and PS5 consoles. On PS4, the DLC is around 2.291GB, whereas PS5 players will have to download 5.5GB of data on their storage space.

PS4 and PS5 users can follow the below-mentioned steps if the DLC doesn’t automatically start on a boot-up:

Boot up the PlayStation console. Hover over the game: Grand Theft Auto 5 or Grand Theft Auto Online (the latter being exclusive to PS5). Press the Options button on the controller to open the extra options via the side menu. Select Check for Update.

This will automatically start downloading GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update’s pre-load data.

List of huge features coming with the summer update 2023

Over the last few days, Rockstar Games have shared information about the upcoming content as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Whether it’s an improvement of existing features, or something brand-new, there will be something for everyone in the upcoming DLC.

Here’s a brief list of major features releasing this Tuesday:

New control for flying VTOL jets New controls for sprinting New vehicles, including jets New Register as Boss option New upgrades for accessing Body Armor Increased payout on collectibles, A Superyacht Life, and Gerald’s Last Play Rebalanced weapons on P-996 LAZER and Mammoth Hydra New random events New Career Progress (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) New missions New creator updates

Rockstar also revealed The Vinewood Club coming this June 13 exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users.

