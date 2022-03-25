How to register as a VIP in GTA Online, and what are the advantages of doing so?

New players often wonder "how to register as a VIP in GTA Online," but they should know that it's exceptionally easy to do. The only requirement is that they must have at least $50,000 in their bank account.

Keep in mind that the player doesn't spend any money in this process; the game only checks to see if they have $50,000 and doesn't deduct a single dollar.

VIPs are temporary (lasting four hours) in GTA Online but otherwise share many of the same benefits as CEOs. Several businesses require the player to be in an Organization; hence, players need to know how to register as a VIP.

GTA Online guide: How to register as a VIP

The process is quite simple (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to register as a VIP in GTA Online:

Bring up the Interaction Menu. On PC, it's done by pressing M. On the PS4 and PS5, players have to hold down the touchpad. On the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, they must hold down the view button. Scroll down to SecuroServ and select it. Select "Register as a VIP." Afterward, the player will have to name an Organization. It will only last for four hours, so the name isn't too important (plus the player has to re-enter every time).

Once a player successfully does all of that, they can enjoy the many benefits that they now have in this game.

The message that players should see upon a successful registration (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers should receive a text message from SecuroServ, briefly advertising some of the advantages a CEO has over a VIP. The text message isn't important in the grand scheme of things, as the player can now focus on the benefits of running an organization.

If the player isn't a CEO, then their Organization will only last for four hours. They will have to create a new one once that happens, allowing them to rename it for free if they wish. Thus, it's not recommended to spend $50,000 to rename the Organization if the player isn't a CEO.

VIP Abilities

Some of the abilities a player can have (Image via Rockstar Games)

All new abilities related to this feature will be found under the Interaction Menu. It's still under the SecuroServ section; here, they will see a wide array of abilities they previously didn't have access to in GTA Online. The most popular ones to use are the abilities and vehicles options, as they're the most useful for general activities in GTA Online.

The main abilities that some GTA Online players care about (Image via Rockstar Games)

These abilities can be activated in Freemode (in areas where the player is allowed to engage in combat):

Request Luxury Helicopter (costs $5,000)

Drop Bullshark (costs $1,000)

Drop Ammo (costs $1,000)

Drop Armor (costs $1,500)

Ghost Organization (costs $12,000)

Bribe Authorities (costs $15,000)

Spectate Bodyguards

GTA Online players can also spawn several vehicles (some of which will be free if they own them already):

Turreted Limo

Baller LE LWB

XLS

BeeJay XL

Buzzard

Cognoscenti

Brickade

Rumpo Custom

Dinghy

Volatus

Schafter LWB

Washington

Stretch

Patriot

Super Diamond

SuperVolito

Sanchez

Duneloader

Havok

Keep in mind that players can't use these abilities if their Organization disbands after four hours.

