How to rob stores in GTA 5: All details explained

Gamers should know that it's easy to rob stores in GTA 5 and Online. Both games use a nigh identical world map, featuring the same convenience stores for one to rob.

The process is pretty simple: The player just needs to point a gun at the clerk to get the money. Alternatively, they can go to the register, shoot at it, and approach it to get the cash.

Players can take money from:

Convenience stores

Barbers

Clothing stores

Ammu-Nation

Note: Everything below convenience stores in this small list requires the players to be standing in front of the door with their weapon out, scare the clerk, and then shoot the register afterward.

GTA 5 guide: How to rob stores

There are several things to note related to the topic of "how to rob stores in GTA 5," such as:

Aiming a gun at a clerk will make the cashier put some money in the bag.

Robberies prevent the player from using the establishment's services for a while.

Clerks can sometimes use a gun in retaliation.

GTA Online players can use a microphone to intimidate the clerk into giving them money faster.

GTA Online players can also shoot nearby objects to intimidate the clerk.

Robberies will result in a Wanted Level.

Robbing all stores give players the Armed Robber award.

One can get approximately a few thousand GTA$ per robbery. It doesn't matter which gun the player uses, as long as they can aim it at a clerk. They should be prepared to lose their Wanted Level each time they do a robbery in GTA 5 and Online.

Locations

The above interactive map should be very useful for finding every convenience store location for traditional robberies. It does not include other establishments (like Ammu-Nation). Stealing cash from each location will be done in what's essentially the same way each time.

Using a flying vehicle is advisable should the player plan to go to every location in a single session. GTA Online has all of its areas marked, but GTA 5 doesn't. Hence, some players might find the above interactive map to be helpful.

It is worth noting that the interactive map only shows 19 locations rather than all 20. The above image shows off the 20th location (it's the furthermost western red dot). Using this image and the interactive map will help GTA 5 players find every relevant shop that they can rob.

Alternative way to rob stores

GTA 5 players don't need to only go to convenience stores in order to rob stores for their money. The above YouTube video shows a good guide on how to rob barbers, Ammu-Nation, etc. through the following method:

Walk into the building and then leave, but make sure that the door hasn't closed all the way. Pull out your weapon of choice outside of the establishment. Aim the gun at the shopkeeper and walk in. Keep shooting at the register to make a money bag fall out. Pick up that money bag.

Learning to rob stores this way can give players a little extra cash (although nothing too crazy compared to other moneymakers).

