How to save the GTA Online Halloween weather effect in GTA 5 Story Mode

As GTA Online's Halloween event is coming to an end, many players are already feeling nostalgic about all of the new activities and rewards they have received throughout this month.

But for some players, the scary weather that dominated GTA Online's map was something they found very immersive and memorable. Many players even wished that their game would stay that way forever.

Fortunately, a recent glitch made it possible for GTA Online players to save this scary Halloween weather in single-player mode.

Players can only do this before the Halloween event officially ends, so they don't have much time left. This article will provide all of the important information they need to perform this glitch.

GTA Online players now can play with the Halloween weather effects in GTA 5 with this glitch

Ben @videotech_



Be sure to do it soon before the event is over. Liam 🎃 @billsyliamgta



#GTAOnline #GTAV If you leave a GTA Online session that previously had Halloween weather activated and return to Story Mode, the Halloween weather will still be activated. If you leave a GTA Online session that previously had Halloween weather activated and return to Story Mode, the Halloween weather will still be activated. #GTAOnline #GTAV https://t.co/hQcNkuWB7V Another cool tip: You can save the weather permanently in Story Mode with this cool little glitch by saving the game in any of the protagonist's safe houses.Be sure to do it soon before the event is over. twitter.com/billsyliamgta/… Another cool tip: You can save the weather permanently in Story Mode with this cool little glitch by saving the game in any of the protagonist's safe houses.Be sure to do it soon before the event is over. twitter.com/billsyliamgta/… https://t.co/9mu0dXtgfw

Popular GTA informer Ben shared this post on Twitter talking about this glitch and how players can activate it. When Grand Theft Auto Online players have logged into a session that has the Halloween weather effect activated, they just need to leave the session and enter the single player mode.

This should cause the Halloween weather effect to be transported into Grand Theft Auto 5's gameplay, and players will be able to play single player mode with this effect activated. Now, players just have to save their progress in any of the protagonist's safe houses.

By doing this, the next time they enter single player mode directly, they will find the Halloween weather effect automatically activated in their game.

How have GTA fans reacted to this new glitch?

Kifflom! 🎃 @KifflomGames @videotech_ I guess it's just the weather, right? I don't think UFOs also appear in the sky, right? @videotech_ I guess it's just the weather, right? I don't think UFOs also appear in the sky, right?

In the above posted tweets, readers can see that many fans were wondering if the UFOs will be present in the single player mode as well, because in GTA Online the Halloween water effect was introduced as a part of the UFO Sightseeing event.

Unfortunately, players won't be able to find any UFOs in the single player mode as this glitch strictly only brings Halloween weather from Grand Theft Auto Online to Grand Theft Auto 5 and nothing else.

Ghost 👻 @MaddenedGhost @videotech_ Starting some missions will make it go away so keep an eye out for that. @videotech_ Starting some missions will make it go away so keep an eye out for that.

One user pointed out that if players start playing some of the missions in Grand Theft Auto 5, there is a possibility that the weather effect will not work. Thus, Grand Theft Auto fans should keep this in mind as this is still a glitch and is not an active in-game feature.

Although the user has not specified exactly which mission caused the glitch to go away, it’s safe to assume that most of the story missions that have extensive cut-scenes in them will cause this glitch to not work.

This will probably happen because the majority of the cut-scenes do require the vanilla base game to work properly and may turn the game's weather into its default state. Again, this is just a theory.

Lady Kristy @Fatandnerdygirl @videotech_ I can barely see with the Halloween weather (boo for being old & having shitty eye sight) I am glad it’s not in Storymode. @videotech_ I can barely see with the Halloween weather (boo for being old & having shitty eye sight) I am glad it’s not in Storymode.

However, many Grand Theft Auto players are not necessarily the biggest fans of this weather effect, which is understandable as players who like their visuals to be clear and vibrant would definitely not like the saturated colors and dark skies this effect creates.

Moreover, for several players, this effect is just a filter that shouldn’t stick around for long and they are glad that the single player mode is free of it, so it makes sense for them to not use this glitch.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes