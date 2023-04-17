How to sell Warstock vehicles in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

In the fast-paced virtual world of GTA Online, one of the most sought-after assets is the formidable arsenal of Warstock vehicles. While these machines of destruction can provide players with a distinct advantage in the game, what happens when a player wants to part ways with their prized Warstock vehicle? This article will delve into the intricacies of selling Warstock vehicles in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

We will be shedding light on the process, providing valuable insights on which vehicles can be sold, and how you can maximize their profits in this lucrative endeavor.

Comprehensive guide to selling Warstock Vehicles after GTA Online's The Last Dose update

Warstock Vehicles are a special class of vehicles in GTA Online that are typically military-grade and offer unique capabilities and features. They can be purchased through the Warstock Cache & Carry website, an in-game online store that specializes in selling military and high-end vehicles to players.

Warstock Vehicles are known for their exceptional performance, durability, and firepower, making them valuable assets in various gameplay scenarios.

These vehicles encompass a wide range of vehicle types, including armored cars, tanks, helicopters, aircraft, and boats. They often come equipped with powerful weapons, armor plating, and advanced customization options, making them formidable assets for players to use in missions, heists, and other activities.

Some popular examples of Warstock Vehicles in GTA Online include the Rhino Tank, Oppressor Mk II, Nightshark, and Akula, among others.

Players can sell some of their Warstock vehicles, including the Oppressor Mk II, as well as other Pegasus-owned vehicles, through their Mobile Operations Center (MOC), Avenger, or Terrorbyte in GTA Online. If a player owns an Oppressor Mk II and has a Terrorbyte in their Nightclub, they can go to the Terrorbyte with their Oppressor Mk II to sell it.

To sell a Warstock vehicle or other Pegasus-owned vehicle, players can follow these steps:

Own a relevant property: Players need to own either a Mobile Operations Center (MOC) with the Vehicle Workshop module, an Avenger with the Vehicle Workshop module, or a Terrorbyte in their Nightclub, as these properties have the capability to modify and sell Warstock and Pegasus vehicles. Access the vehicle workshop: Once inside the MOC, Avenger, or Terrorbyte, players need to access the vehicle workshop, which is where they can modify and sell their vehicles. Choose the vehicle to sell: From the list of vehicles available in the vehicle workshop, players can select the Warstock or Pegasus vehicle they want to sell. Note that not all vehicles can be sold, so players should check if the vehicle they want to sell is eligible for sale. Confirm the sale: After choosing the vehicle, players can select the "Sell" option to confirm the sale. A message may appear, asking players to confirm their decision. Receive sale proceeds: Once the sale is confirmed, players will receive the proceeds from the sale of the vehicle directly to their in-game bank account. The amount received will be a percentage of the original purchase price, which may be affected by any modifications or damages the vehicle has incurred.

It's important to note that there may be a cooldown period between vehicle sales, and the sale price of a vehicle may also depend on its current condition, modifications, and other factors.

Players should also be mindful of the potential loss in value when selling a vehicle, as the resale price may not always be the same as the original purchase price. Therefore, players should carefully consider their options and make informed decisions when selling their Warstock or Pegasus-owned vehicles in GTA Online.

