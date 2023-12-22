The Gooch has returned to GTA 5 Online, mugging players in Los Santos when they least expect it. The creature was added last year as part of the famous Los Santos Drug Wars DLC; however, Rockstar Games increased the hype this time by allowing players to earn The Gooch Outfit on successfully eliminating the creature.

While the idea of unlocking a holiday-themed outfit is exciting, most players might not know how to spawn the Gooch in GTA 5’s online mode. That said, this article shares everything one needs to know to encounter the creature.

A brief guide to spawning the Gooch in GTA 5 Online

The latest GTA Online weekly update bringing back last year’s beloved random event, The Gooch, is the best thing in GTA 5 today. Here’s how to spawn the Gooch in 2023:

The Gooch will spawn when two or more players in a lobby have been in a Free Mode session for more than 24 hours or 48 real-time minutes. The creature will spawn automatically once the condition is met, triggering the random event in the lobby.

The Gooch will materialize automatically in a green smoke cloud, sprint toward players, knock them to the ground and take some of their cash and all snacks in their inventory. If this happens, the creature will appear as a red dot on the map, giving players exactly two minutes to hunt down it.

On successfully eliminating The Gooch, a gift-wrapped present becomes available for a brief moment, containing a reward of players' lost items, $25,000, and The Gooch Outfit this year.

If The Gooch is after one Grand Theft Auto 5 player, others can’t see or collect the present the creature drops. However, the creature can attack multiple players one after the other in quick succession and even strike when inside vehicles or low-flying aircraft.

Players shouldn’t confuse The Gooch event with the Yeti Hunt, as both are completely different.

Everything else to know about The Gooch in GTA 5 Online

The Gooch is famously inspired by the fictional character Grinch, created in 1957 by Dr. Seuss. Its appearance resembles Jim Carrey’s portrayal of the creature in the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Players should note The Gooch can respawn even after being killed. Upon defeating it again, players will regain the stolen items and earn cash and RP rewards, but not the outfit.

With Snowmen collectibles and Weazel Plaza Shootout returned it seems like the best way to celebrate the holiday season in Los Santos throughout Christmas and New Year’s Day.

