How to start First Dose missions in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

Currently, the entire GTA Online community seems to be obsessed with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It comes with a bunch of new content, including features that players have been waiting for a while now.

However, beginners may get overwhelmed by everything Rockstar Games has recently introduced in the game. To help them out, this article will present the easiest way to get started on the main content that arrived with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online: the First Dose series of missions.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

How to start First Dose mission after downloading new DLC in GTA Online

After logging into a new session, you will get a call from Nervous Ron, who will tell you that a new mysterious gang has taken over Trevor's property and that you need to check out what's happening. After this call, a big yellow 'R' will present itself in the Sandy Shore area of the map.

Now, you just have to travel to the big yellow 'R', and a cutscene will be triggered automatically. You will meet Dax, who is the leader of a new gang called Fooliganz, and he will introduce some of its members as well, such as Labrat and Luchadora.

Subsequently, the Lost MC will attack the location you're in, and Dax will ask you to help him. Mission 1 in the First Dose series starts here. The mission ends with you driving him to the Freakshop. After this, he will give them more missions.

Currently. this is the only way to get started on the First Dose series of missions. You don't have to do anything else and only need to wait for Nervous Ron's call. There are no prerequisites associated with this mission. The new business location, the Freakshop, will be introduced to you through it.

If you want to engage in Acid production, then it is highly recommended to complete all the First Dose story missions. Additionally, First Dose 1 is where you get to drive the new Journey II van; therefore, if you are wondering how this vehicle performs and handles, then doing the mission offers a test drive.

How to start the Fooligan jobs in GTA Online

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update also offers some side quests, specifically Fooligan Jobs. These missions can only be started after completing First Dose 1. You will get Dax in their contacts after that mission, and then you simply need to call him and select the Request Work option. There will be over ten Fooligan Jobs missions for you to undertake. The moment you complete all of them, you will be able to upgrade your Acid Lab equipment.

GTA Online has been around since 2013, and it's DLCs like the Los Santos Drug Wars update that keep the game fresh. Hopefully, there'll be plenty more where it came from in the future.

