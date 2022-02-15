How to start GTA Online in 2022: A beginner’s guide

GTA Online is still a very popular game in the year 2022, which means newer players can give it a go.

This open world adventure has been constantly updating for nearly a decade now. Players can build their criminal empire through a series of cooperative missions, which range from stealing vehicles to performing major heists. Up to 30 players can occupy a single GTA Online lobby, giving it a chaotic nature.

Now is a great time for newer players to get started, especially if they own a PlayStation 5. Rockstar will provide them with a cash windfall, just as long as they sign up for memberships. Although the game has been around for a very long time, players can still catch up within a week.

How players can get started on GTA Online in 2022

Newer players could always give this online game a chance. It has a very high player base and it constantly updates itself every week. The entire tutorial process should only take half an hour.

Potential membership (depending on the platform)

Console players require certain memberships to gain access to online features. Here's what PlayStation and Xbox players need to sign up for:

PlayStation 4 and 5: PlayStation Plus membership

membership Xbox One and Series X: Xbox Live membership

According to Rockstar Games, PlayStation 4 players will be given an extra $1,000,000 for having a PlayStation Plus account.

Meanwhile, PC players can download the game using the following services:

Steam

Epic Games Store

Rockstar Games Launcher

Once that is all taken care of, players can finally get started with GTA Online. There are two different ways they can launch this game.

Launch the game through GTA 5

In order to play GTA Online in its current state, players will have to launch GTA 5. When the game starts, players can choose between "Story Mode" and "Online." To proceed further, they need to choose the latter.

GTA 5's single player story is not a requirement to play the online mode, so players can ignore it altogether.

Alternatively, players can wait for the standalone GTA Online

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can also get a standalone GTA Online. It's currently set to arrive on March 15, 2022. According to Rockstar, PlayStation 5 players will get it for free in the next three months.

Create an online character

All that is left is to create the online character. Players will have to determine the following aspects about their character:

Heritage (Select a family tree to determine the character's physical features)

(Select a family tree to determine the character's physical features) Lifestyle (Choose between different lifestyles to affect the character's stats)

(Choose between different lifestyles to affect the character's stats) Appearance (Change the character's outward appearance)

Afterwards, players can get started with the introductory mission, which shouldn't take very long to complete.

How to get rich very quickly

The above video is a really useful guide for beginners. GTA Online players should start with the Cayo Perico heist as soon as possible. However, they will need over two million dollars to purchase the Kosatka submarine.

Luckily, the above video demonstrates a few easy tricks to make a lot of money. Players who link the game to their Rockstar Games Social Club will receive $500,000 right off the bat.

Buying the GTA 5 Premium Edition will greatly benefit players in the long run. Doing so will give them access to the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack. Not only will players have free properties and vehicles, they will also get $1,000,000.

