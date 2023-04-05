How to start Motorcycle Club in GTA Online in 2023: A beginner's guide

GTA Online Motorcycle Clubs have received a massive temporary boost with the latest weekly update, making it one of the best things to make money from. This allows gamers to start Motorcycle Clubs as MC Presidents and find suitable prospects to carry out tasks. The whole thing seems to be directly inspired by the bikers’ gangs in GTA 4: The Lost and Damned DLC.

As the game has received many DLCs over the years, including The Last Dose update, it can be overwhelming for some players to get started with these Motorcycle Clubs who are unfamiliar with the concept.

A step-by-step guide to start a Motorcycle Club in GTA Online (post-The Last Dose update)

1) Purchase a Clubhouse

Players need to first purchase a Clubhouse to start a Motorcycle Club in GTA Online. These are available from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website, and interested buyers can choose one of the following:

Del Perro Beach Clubhouse - $365,000

$365,000 Downtown Vinewood Clubhouse - $472,000

$472,000 Grapeseed Clubhouse - $225,000

$225,000 Great Chaparral Clubhouse - $200,000

$200,000 Hawick Clubhouse - $495,000

$495,000 La Mesa Clubhouse - $449,000

$449,000 Paleto Bay Clubhouse - $242,000

$242,000 Paleto Bay Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $250,000

$250,000 Pillbox Hill Clubhouse - $455,000

$455,000 Rancho Clubhouse - $420,000

$420,000 Sandy Shores Clubhouse - $210,000

$210,000 Vespucci Beach Clubhouse - $395,000

Once gamers select the desired Clubhouse for the first time, they get a cutscene where Malc (a returning character from The Lost and Damned) welcomes them to the new property and explains how it works.

They also get access to a laptop with The Open Road network server from where they can buy some of the best MC businesses in GTA Online.

2) Register as MC President

After purchasing the Clubhouse, owners need to register themselves as MC Presidents. It’s pretty easy to do right from the Interaction Menu itself:

Open the Interaction Menu. Scroll down and choose Motorcycle Club. Select Start a Motorcycle Club.

This will make gamers an MC President of their newly started Motorcycle Club and they can then start doing Club Work in GTA Online.

What can Motorcycle Clubs do in Grand Theft Auto Online?

Owners of Motorcycle Clubs get access to a variety of things to do, including:

Clubhouse Contracts

Motorcycle Club Work

They can also buy warehouses and run the following illicit MC businesses to earn more money:

Cocaine Lockup

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Document Forgery Office

Methamphetamine Lab

Weed Farm

Out of these, it is recommended to avoid Document Forgery Office MC business at all costs. The Criminal Enterprises update also added the Bike Service side-activity last year for Clubhouse owners where they can customize customers’ bikes and deliver them for money.

Poll : Have you played GTA 4: The Lost and Damned at least once? Yes No 0 votes