How is Surfer Custom different from original in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars?

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars recently added the BF Surfer Custom, a more colorful variant of the original Surfer. Players should know the difference between these vehicles.

The original Surfer has been in the game since its launch date. Meanwhile, the custom version was just released as part of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. There is a nine-year gap between these vintage camper vans.

A lot has changed in the years since then. With that in mind, players should expect variations between Surfer and Surfer Custom. Otherwise, there wouldn't be any point in buying the latter. Here's a quick look at what separates them in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Comparison between Surfer and Surfer Custom in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

Price differences (where to buy, how much it costs)

Players can purchase both of these vehicles from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The original Surfer costs a measly $11,000, while the Surfer Custom is normally priced at $590,000. However, by completing the First Dose missions, they can lower the costs to $442,500.

It really goes to show how much the economy has changed between the 2013 launch date and the 2022 winter DLC. Modern vehicles fetch a really high price tag, regardless of their overall performance. This is best exemplified with the Surfer Custom in the latest update.

The most important distinction between the Surfer and Surfer Custom is the complimentary paint jobs. Only the latter can be modified with special liveries, such as "Retro Vibes" or "Flower Power." Players will definitely be paying extra for the Surfer Custom in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars.

Performance differences (top speed, acceleration, handling)

YouTuber Broughy1322 released a video recording all the accurate top speeds for the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles. He even made a side-by-side comparison between the Surfer and Surfer Custom. This can be seen at the 6:34 mark in the video above.

Here's a look at their overall top speeds and lap times:

BF Surfer : 67.25 miles per hour, with a lap time of 1:48.676

: 67.25 miles per hour, with a lap time of 1:48.676 BF Surfer Custom: 69.75 miles per hour, with a lap time of 1:45.483

In terms of their overall performance, the Surfer and Surfer Custom are nigh identical. Both models have nearly the same acceleration, braking, and handling. Drivers will barely notice the difference between these campers in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Final verdict

Players might be disappointed with the results in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars. The Surfer Custom is barely changed from its original base model. Both vehicles have similar performance stats, albeit the Surfer Custom is slightly higher.

The only visible difference is the custom paint jobs, along with a few modifications like hood accessories. Of course, players will have to cough up anywhere from $442,500 to $590,000, which is still a lot of money to ask for. It's more of a novelty act than a competitive vehicle.

Ultimately, players should only get the Surfer Custom if they like how it looks. It's functionally similar to its original counterpart, except for colorful liveries and a steeper price tag.

