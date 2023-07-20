How to unlock free Dark Manor Racing Suit in GTA Online Summer Racing Event (July 20 - August 2)

GTA Online's July 20 update allows players to obtain a free Dark Manor Racing suit anytime between now and August 2, 2023, as part of the Summer Racing Event. Much of this weekly update's contents are tied to races, including some generous 3x boosts to cash, RP, and even LS Car Meet Reputation. This article will cover everything that players need to know about the free suit and other bonuses.

The Dark Manor Racing Suit is a new outfit that some GTA Online players might appreciate the aesthetic of, so let's see how to unlock it. The requirements boil down to winning a single race in three categories. Those categories are Open Wheel Races, Hotring Circuit Races, and LS Street Races.

GTA Online players can unlock a free Dark Manor Racing Suit in the Summer Racing Event (July 20 update)

Plus, take part in Junk Energy Time Trials on the new Inductor and beat the par time for GTA$ and RP: pic.twitter.com/VEwbPpN0Lt The nimble torque-pumped Inductor, the electric mountain bike of your freedom-filled dreams, is now available to purchase from Pedal and Metal Cycles.Plus, take part in Junk Energy Time Trials on the new Inductor and beat the par time for GTA$ and RP: rsg.ms/58c34d8

The above tweet contains a hyperlink to the official Rockstar Newswire. Readers curious about the free racing suit should know that this is what Rockstar Games stated:

"On top of GTA$ and RP bonuses across an assortment of racing series, win once in a Rockstar Created Open Wheel Race, Hotring Circuit Race, and an LS Street Race once each at any point between today and August 2 to receive the Dark Manor Racing Suit, awarded within 10 days of completion."

It's worth noting that the player has to win in those races that Rockstar Games created if they want the Dark Manor Racing Suit; fan-made tracks don't appear to count. There is no requirement to win on consecutive days or do anything else apart from being number one on a single Open Wheel Race, Hotring Circuit Race, and LS Street Race.

The Dark Manor Racing Suit will be delivered within 10 days after you unlock it.

Bonuses for the July 20 update

If you like races, then the July 20 update may interest you (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following races are getting generous 3x money and RP through July 26, 2023:

Hotring Circuit Races

Special Vehicle Stunt Races

Open Wheel Races

Street Races

Pursuit Races

Street and Pursuit Races also give 3x LS Car Meet Reputation. GTA Online players seeking to grind may wish to take advantage of this generous bonus while it's still active.

Other freebies available in the July 20 update

The Vulcar Warrener HKR is also available for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a few other free items to get in GTA Online after the July 20 update, other than the Dark Manor Racing Suit. The Vulcar Warrender HKR could be won from The Lucky Wheel. Similarly, players could get the Albany V-STR for free by being in the top two in LS Car Meet Races for four consecutive days.

GTA+ members could get the following free items for this month's benefits until August 16, 2023:

Penaud La Coureuse

Auto Shop Car Lift

Santo Capra x Manor Suit and Suit Pants

Manor Surano Jacket

That's everything for the free rewards offered on July 20, 2022. If any of the items interest the player, then they should know how to unlock them this week in GTA Online. New freebies will be offered next week, and the Dark Manor Racing Suit will still be available by then.