How to play GTA Online Hotring Circuit Races for 3x rewards this week? (July 20 to July 26)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's newest weekly update has been released and it is offering bonus rewards on various multiplayers races, which include the Hotring Circuit Races. Through July 26, 2023, players can earn triple the usual amount of in-game cash and RP by participating and winning various stunt races in this category, previously named the San Andreas Super Sport Series.

As GTA Online attracts newcomers almost every day, there is a chance that some may not know how to to play these multiplayer races. To assist them, this article will explain how to play Hotring Circuit Races for 3x rewards this week.

GTA Online guide: How to play Hotring Circuit Races for 3x rewards this week (July 20 - July 26, 2023)

To play Hotring Circuit Races for 3x rewards in the new GTA Online weekly update, you must join an online lobby and follow these instructions:

STEP 1 - Open the Pause Menu

- Open the Pause Menu STEP 2 - Access the Online tab

- Access the Online tab STEP 3 - Select Jobs

- Select Jobs STEP 4 - Choose Play Job

- Choose Play Job STEP 5 - Click on Rockstar Created

- Click on Rockstar Created STEP 6 - Scroll to Stunt Races

- Scroll to Stunt Races STEP 7 - Choose a Hotring Circuit race

There are several Hotring Circuit Races to choose from in the game. Each has a uniquely-shaped race track, set at different locations in Los Santos and Blaine County.

You can earn thrice the regular amount of in-game money and RP by playing and winning either of these Hotring Circuit Races through July 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, GTA + benefits for July 2023 have revealed that subscribers can earn 4.5x bonus rewards this week, followed by 1.5x payout till August 17, 2023. This subscription service is only available on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

Here is a list of the original Hotring Circuit Races, wherein players can only equip the Declasse Hotring Sabre:

Chiliad Peak Raceway Hotring Circuit

City Slick Hotring Circuit

Double Helix Hotring Circuit

Downtown Hotring Circuit

El Gordo Threeway Hotring Circuit

La Mesa Hotring Circuit

Sandy Shores Hotring Circuit

Trenchway Hotring Circuit

Vespucci Hotring Circuit

Vinewood Hotring Circuit

Earlier this year, Rockstar Games added six brand new Hotring Circuit Races in the game. You can either use the Declasse Hotring Sabre or the Karin Hotring Everon to participate in them:

Altruist Camp Hotring Circuit

Arcadius Hotring Circuit

Bolingbroke Bowl Hotring Circuit

Fort Zancudo Hotring Circuit

Palmer-Taylor Hotring Circuit

Waterway Hotring Circuit

A maximum of 30 players can take part in GTA Online's Hotring Circuit Races. This makes it a challenging yet fun game mode to play while waiting for the next entry in the series.

Although Rockstar is yet to officially showcase its next game, a new set of GTA 6 leaks has emerged in the last few days.

Poll : Do you like multiplayer races in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes