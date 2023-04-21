How to unlock Pastel Green Smoking Jacket in GTA Online this event week (April 21 to April 26)

The most recent weekly update in GTA Online added a new line of appeals to the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games launched the 4/20 event and added a number of green-themed collectibles, including the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket. Although the jacket is available to all players, many newcomers are perplexed about how to find and equip it.

Also note that this is not a brand-new wearable, as Rockstar Games previously offered the same clothing at various events. This article explains how to unlock and collect the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket in 2023.

Where to find the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket in GTA Online in 2023

According to an official newswire published on April 20, 2023, by Rockstar Games, GTA Online players can unlock the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket simply by logging into the game by April 26, 2023. The latest weekly update has made the apparel free and can be claimed by all players.

If you logged into the game after the weekly update, the jacket should have been added to your collection. Otherwise, simply join any session in the game and wait for a few minutes to unlock it.

To join a multiplayer session, follow these steps:

Open the Pause Menu in Story Mode. Go to the Online tab and select Play GTA Online. Choose any of the options from Go, Invite Only Session, Crew Session, Closed Crew Session, Closed Friends Session, and Solo Session. Select Yes on the alert screen.

If you mostly play in public sessions with other players, you can simply press and hold the GTA 5 character selection option, then select the character located below Franklin, Michael, and Trevor. Within a few minutes, the game will automatically connect you to a multiplayer session.

After logging in, you'll see a notification in the bottom left corner of your screen, just above the minimap. If you are in your apartment, go to the wardrobe, press the required button to access the clothing Interaction Menu, then follow the steps below to find the new jacket:

Open the Tops list. Select Loungewear which should be at the 10th position on the list. Choose Pastel Green Smoking Jacket, which should be marked with a golden star icon on the list.

Other free collectibles after the latest weekly update

The weekly update added several new GTA Online collectibles for players. Along with the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket, the gaming studio is also giving away the High Flier Chute Bag and Sprunk Chute Bag for free. If you log in before the next weekly update, these souvenirs will be added to your collection.

Additionally, you can complete a Biker Sell Mission in GTA Online to unlock the Sprunk Varsity Jacket and become an Associate or Bodyguard to get the Sprunk Cap for free.

