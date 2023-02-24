The Red Dragon Shirt was advertised in last week's GTA Online event week, but it wasn't obtainable until the recent one from February 23 to March 1, 2023. Getting it requires completing Stash Houses. More specifically, players must have collected some items from those Stash Houses on ten separate days.

An event week is only seven days long, meaning it was impossible to get the Red Dragon Shirt when it was first announced. Similarly, the pants that complete the costume were also unavailable in the first event week, as you needed to collect ten G's Caches.

GTA Online Stash House guide: How to get the Red Dragon Shirt this event week

An example of a player who successfully stole from one of the gangs (Image via GTA Wiki)

Here are all the relevant rewards available this event week:

Camo Roses Slab Cap: Collect from a Stash House once.

Collect from a Stash House once. Purple X-Ray Emissive mask: Collect from a Stash House on five separate days.

Collect from a Stash House on five separate days. Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt: Collect from a Stash House on ten separate days.

Naturally, some players may wish to know more about how they can participate in this Freemode task.

Map of all Stash Houses in GTA Online

This map shows all the possible spawn locations of this Freemode task (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

There are 25 potential spots where a Stash House may spawn for the player. Whichever one you get is completely random. Its icon will appear on the map when you enter any Freemode session. Remember that the exact location will change every day at 7 am UTC.

Simply go to the spot currently available to you. There will be a marker nearby, so enter it to go inside a small building. Both solo players and groups can participate in this task.

An example of one of the buildings you might enter (Image via Rockstar Games)

The premise of this activity is simple. All you have to do is:

Eliminate some enemies. Find a safe combination. Use that code to open the nearby safe. Collect the contents inside. Leave.

Doing all this should only take GTA Online players a few minutes. Using any good gun or explosive will make short work of the enemies, and no reinforcements will enter the building. Do note that you must complete this activity on ten days to receive the Red Dragon Shirt.

Note: If a player has yet to steal from a Stash House by the time this event week starts, it will be impossible for them to get the Red Dragon Shirt since it requires ten separate days. At the very least, they can still get the Purple X-Ray Emissive mask and the Camo Roses Slab Cap.

Rewards

The main reward for doing this activity outside of event weeks is to get supplies for your businesses. GTA Online players will also get a small amount of cash and RP for their troubles. Of course, they will also receive any clothing items associated with this event week if they have completed a certain amount of Stash Houses thus far.

This will be the last week where you can unlock the Red Dragon Shirt in GTA Online. It will be delivered to your account by March 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes