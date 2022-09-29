How to unlock all Trade Prices for GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update

Unlocking Trade Prices for expensive cars is a terrific way to save money in GTA Online. All vehicles from The Criminal Enterprises update that allow players to unlock their Trade Prices have already been released. The unreleased cars haven't been datamined to include any relevant discounts.

The following cars from The Criminal Enterprises have permanent discounts in GTA Online:

Draugur

Greenwood

Kanjo SJ

Postlude

It is worth mentioning that although Conada is a helicopter, it's still a vehicle introduced in The Criminal Enterprises with a Trade Price. Thus, it will be discussed near the end of the article since it isn't a car per se.

All Trade Prices for vehicles from The Criminal Enterprises update in GTA Online

Knowing that there are five vehicles with a discounted cost in GTA Online is one thing, but understanding how to unlock them is a different story.

Draugur

The Draugur (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal Price: $1,870,000

Trade Price: $1,402,500

Vehicle Class: Off-road

Unlocking the Draugur at a discount is quite easy. There are ten races that start with "Cayo Perico" in GTA Online. Completing all of them is all that's necessary to make the Draugur cheaper. It doesn't matter which order you finish the races in. Likewise, it's perfectly acceptable for you to complete these races solo.

You will know when a race qualifies as being cleared based on whether there's a checkmark near the job. Having the potential to save $467,500 is no joke.

Greenwood

The Greenwood (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal Price: $1,465,000

Trade Price: $1,098,750

Vehicle Class: Muscle

You must complete Agent ULP's Intelligence mission in GTA Online to save $366,250 on the Greenwood. This is the first mission in Operation Paper Trail, meaning there is no prerequisite for attempting it. Do note that you only need to complete it once.

Kanjo SJ

The Kanjo SJ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal Price: $1,370,000

Trade Price: $1,027,500

Vehicle Class: Coupe

Unfortunately, the Kanjo SJ is one of two new cars from The Criminal Enterprises, where its discounted cost is available through the LS Car Meet's Reputation system. More specifically, you will have a random chance of obtaining the lower price every five Reputation Levels. If you're lucky, you can save $342,500 by purchasing this vehicle.

Postlude

The Postlude (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal Price: $1,310,000

Trade Price: $982,500

Vehicle Class: Coupe

The Postlude's permanent discount is obtained in identical fashion compared to the Kanjo SJ's method. That basically means that you have a chance of randomly getting it every five Reputation levels in the LS Car Meet in GTA Online. In the case that you're fortunate enough to get that discount, you can save $327,500 on this car.

Conada

The Conada (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal Price: $2,450,000

Trade Price: $1,837,500

Vehicle Class: Helicopter

The final vehicle to discuss here isn't a car. Rather, it's a helicopter introduced at the beginning of The Criminal Enterprises update. Its discount becomes available by completing Agent ULP's final mission, Cleanup. You must beat all of Agent ULP's previous missions in order to attempt Cleanup.

