How to use GTA Online License Plate Creator: A beginner's guide

Searching for "GTA Online License Plate Creator" on Google or any other search engine should automatically take you to Rockstar Game's official website. Finding the site should be easy, but using it could be tricky for some players. This article will act as a beginner's guide for anybody new to this game. After all, Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to sell several million copies each year.

GTA Online got the License Plate Creator feature on April 20, 2023. Since then, players could visit the official website and create custom license plates however they please. Note that there are some limitations worth addressing later in this article regarding this gameplay mechanic.

How beginners can use the GTA Online License Plate Creator

Get started here: Add more personality to your favorite GTA Online rides with the License Plate Creator, where you can create up to 30 custom plates for free.Get started here: rsg.ms/b420b47 Add more personality to your favorite GTA Online rides with the License Plate Creator, where you can create up to 30 custom plates for free. Get started here: rsg.ms/b420b47 https://t.co/4Juun6yS0G

According to Rockstar Games, players must log in to Grand Theft Auto Online and visit the License Plate Creator website. A URL is available to copy in the above Tweet. Once you visit the official site, log in to your Rockstar Games Social Club if you're not already logged in.

Afterward, you should see something similar to the following screenshot.

License Plate Creator tutorial

An example of how the site looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will want to click on the "NEW ORDER" button. Upon doing so, you will get an option to enter some text up to eight characters. Gamers cannot enter inappropriate text here, lest their license plate get automatically rejected. After the text portion gets approved, select any background you like. There are only a few options, so this step shouldn't take long.

Remember that some names might be reserved by somebody else, so you may need to enter something different. Once you have the right combo, ensure to continue your order to see a screen similar to the following photo.

This section requires you to pick a vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Only the most recent vehicles you drove would be eligible for this order. GTA Online players can check which options are available under the "Select a Vehicle" drop-down menu on the right side. Assuming you're happy with your decision, click "PLACE YOUR ORDER" on the bottom right.

The next step is to visit Los Santos Customs with your chosen vehicle.

It should be available for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first thing GTA Online players will see is a Process Order option. Select it to claim whatever you made via the License Plate Creator. You can repeat the process for other customized license plates if you wish. Some players may need to cancel an order and re-do the previous steps if their delivery gets bugged.

Note that you cannot delete gifted plates, even though they take up one of the 30 slots. If you wish to make something new and are currently full, head back to the website and delete one of the plates you can do without.

Hopefully, this guide was helpful for people who just got Grand Theft Auto 5 and wanted to check out its multiplayer game mode. GTA Online's License Plate Creator is easy to use, so it shouldn't take too long to get used to it.

