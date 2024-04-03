How to use Slamtruck in GTA 5 Online

The Vapid Slamtruck is currently listed as the Podium vehicle reward in GTA 5 Online. While you always see it inside the Los Santos Car Meet holding the Prize Ride vehicle, this week, you can win it for free from the Diamond Casino. This utility vehicle can barely be seen being driven by other players. Consequently, most players don’t know how to use the truck.

This article briefly explains how you can use the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA 5 Online in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Guide to operating the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA 5 Online in GTA 5 Online

There are two main purposes for using the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA 5 Online: towing and ramming vehicles. However, as the features weren't properly tuned by Rockstar Games, none of them now work as intended.

The vehicle has a huge sloping bed on the back, where you can put other vehicles. However, you cannot simply drive a vehicle onto its back as the collision between the bumpers stops the towable vehicle from moving forward. Even if you lower the suspension of the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA 5 Online, it is very difficult for other vehicles to get onto its bed.

Therefore, use high-suspension vehicles such as SUVs and off-road cars in GTA Online.

If you don’t have such vehicles at the moment, use a high-rise platform to put normal cars onto the Vapid Slamtruck. Position the utility truck in front of a road curb, which will allow the other vehicle to drive directly onto the bed.

While you’ll generally expect to drive around with the towed vehicle, the game’s physics doesn’t allow it. Rockstar Games didn't provide any lock mechanism for the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA Online. Thus, any vehicle on the slope will gradually slide down as you start to move.

This certainly makes the utility vehicle one of the most useless things in GTA Online. Moreover, the ramming power is also weak. You can only move a few light and compact vehicles with the Slamtruck.

Salient features of the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA 5 Online

The Slamtruck is based on the real-life Suzy Stuchel's custom 1956 Ford COE 600 Hauler. It has a rectangular boxy design that looks robust. Rockstar Games offers plenty of customizations that drastically improve the vehicle’s look.

However, its engine and power output are very weak. Despite having a relatively good acceleration, its top speed is limited to 98.80 mph (159.00 km/h) only. Rockstar Games should improve the Slamtruck in the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. Otherwise, there are little to no benefits to owning the vehicle.

