Why GTA Online Slamtruck is the most useless vehicle in the game

The Vapid Slamtruck is one of the most underperforming vehicles in GTA Online. It is a utility truck that looks useful but has little to no practical utilities. Surprisingly, Rockstar Games put the vehicle as a Podium Vehicle reward inside The Diamond Casino & Resort after the recent weekly update in the multiplayer game. However, the Slamtruck is still one of the worst investments you can ever make.

This article briefly explains why the Vapid Slamtruck is useless in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Things that make the Vapid Slamtruck worthless in GTA Online

The Vapid Slamtruck is a tow truck with a long bed. By appearance, it looks like it can carry any other vehicle in its back. However, Rockstar Games forgot to properly implement this feature, making the Slamtrck useless and one of the worst vehicles in GTA Online.

First of all, you’ll have a hard time putting a standard vehicle up on its bed. The collision between the bumpers doesn’t allow vehicles to move forward on the ramp. Even if you manage to put a vehicle in place using unorthodox tricks such as jumping from high grounds, the towed vehicle will not stay in its place.

As soon as you start moving the Slamtruck, the towed vehicle will gradually slide off of it due to inertia.

An official promotional image for the Vapid Slamtruck (Image via Rockstar Games)

Secondly, the above official image of the vehicle showed one of the motorcycles in GTA Online using the Slamtruck as a ramp to perform stunt jumps. However, the bed is not that steep, and you are most likely to collide with the truck’s cabin if you are not a pro rider.

The price of the vehicle is also high, considering its performance and utilities. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website lists the Vapid Slamtruck for a fixed price of $1,310,000. With this price tag, you’d expect the vehicle to move at decent speeds. However, even after complete upgrades, the Slamtruck can only reach a top speed of 98.80 mph or 159.00 km/h.

This is certainly not a good investment, considering that many other fast, cheap cars are available on GTA Online.

Due to its heavy weight, the vehicle has poor handling and suffers from understeering. The braking power is also disappointing; it takes a few seconds to stop completely.

While the truck's name boasts the word “Slam” in it, the feature is useless for most of the part. You can effectively ram only compact and light vehicles. This renders the Slamtruck underperforming in everything the vehicle is supposed to do.

Therefore, players should avoid the Slamtruck even if it is free after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

