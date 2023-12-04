How to watch GTA 6 Trailer? Exact launch time and where to watch for all regions explored

The gaming community is preparing to witness the first GTA 6 trailer. Rockstar Games announced on November 2023 that the video would be released in December 2023, and on December 1, the studio confirmed that it's coming this Tuesday, December 5.

This article explains where and when you can witness the GTA 6 trailer based on various regions.

Full details about the GTA 6 trailer release

As per the official statement by Rockstar Games, the first GTA 6 trailer will go live on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 A.M. ET. However, regions worldwide will have different release times based on the time zone. Some will also enter December 6 by the time the trailer is released.

Here are the local times for various major cities worldwide to witness the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer:

Los Angeles, USA: 6 A.M.

Seattle, USA: 6 A.M.

Mexico City: 8 A.M.

Miami, USA: 9 A.M.

New York, USA: 9 A.M.

São Paulo, Brazil: 11 A.M.

London, United Kingdom: 2 P.M.

Paris, France: 3 P.M.

Madrid, Spain: 3 P.M.

Zambia, South Africa: 4 P.M.

Cape Town. South Africa: 4 P.M.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 5 P.M.

Moscow, Russia: 5 P.M.

Nagpur, India: 7:30 P.M.

Perth, Australia: 10 P.M.

Seoul, South Korea: 11 P.M.

Tokyo, Japan: 11 P.M.

Sydney, Australia: 1 A.M. (December 6, 2023)

New Zealand: 3 A.M. (December 6, 2023)

A local time map for the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release (Image via X/@videotechuk_)

Most people will witness the next GTA trailer on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel. YouTube's official X handle also acknowledged the event by sharing the studio’s announcement tweet.

Besides YouTube, you can witness the trailer on Rockstar’s official profiles on X and Facebook. There is also a probability that the studio will upload the video to its official website.

Many gaming YouTubers and Twitch streamers are also planning to livestream the trailer release and share their opinions and reactions. Assuming the game will trend on all major social media sites, you can enjoy the trailer on Twitch as well.

Things to know before the trailer release

While fans are eager to witness the official release, a recent map leak is creating waves within the community. It showed a part of the Vice City downtown and disclosed some intriguing details.

However, the GTA 6 TikTok leak has yet to be verified by Rockstar, and fans are hoping that it won’t delay the trailer release.

