"I just watch to see him get mad and say something he can’t take back": xQc left inconsolable after Sodapoppin takes a jab at his GTA RP streams

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is the most-watched Twitch streamer so far this year thanks to his antics on the GTA RP server. Even the most celebrated streamers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform can be seen enjoying his attempts at bank heists and run-ins with the cops.

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris is one such streamer, who revealed recently that he really enjoys watching xQc stream GTA RP. The reason behind this, however, left the Canadian down in the dumps.

The variety streamer ended 2020 as the most controversial name around, after causing a split on OfflineTV's Rust server. By the looks of it, xQc's 2021 has pretty much started the same way, as he has already been banned from the RP server a few times.

Be that as it may, he is currently the most watched streamer on Twitch and has also helped invigorate GTA V as the most watched category.

xQc has become a menace on the streets of Los Santos, so it's not surprising that his streams attract thousands of viewers, including even some elite streamers.

Sodapoppin seems to be an example of this, as he explained how he “loves watching xQc rob banks.”

The former Overwatch pro was rather delighted to hear this. Sadly, his happiness was rather shortlived.

As Sodapoppin delved deeper into his explanation, xQc's smile turned into a frown.

Sodapoppin concluded by saying:

"I just watch to see him get mad and say something he can’t take back. I just know he’s gonna do it. And then he doesn’t get banned because his view count’s too high."

xQc looked short of words, but expressed his disappointment once he gathered his thoughts:

"Okay. That didn’t go like I thought it would. Jesus Christ man. Well, that was f***ing weird."

it is safe to assume that these comments won't deter xQc from creating the exhilarating GTA RP content that he creates for his honest patrons.

xQc to be banned sooner rather than later?

The Canadian streamer has landed himself in turbulent waters on several occasions and has come pretty close to a perma ban.

Just recently, he was involved in a heated confrontation with roleplayers dressed as cops. History is a witness to the fact that xQc has had a rocky relationship with the cops on the server ever since its update in February this year.

Shadiko, a streamer who RPs as a doctor on the server, recently accused xQc of ill-treating her and other doctors on the server as well.

Despite these comments, the variety streamer remains one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.