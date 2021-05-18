"It’s so disrespectful, man": GTA RP doctor lashes out at xQc for treating them 'poorly'

Just a day after Felix "xQc" Lengyel had a heated confrontation with cops on the GTA RP server, a GTA streamer who roleplays as a doctor on the server came forward to talk about how the Canadian streamer treated them and other doctors "poorly."

The variety streamer has had a rocky relationship with other characters on the server. This doesn't come as a surprise, as xQc was a menace on OfflineTV's Rust server as well, which ultimately led to a split.

xQc has been streaming GTA RP since NoPixel's update in February this year and has faced several bans for his erratic attitude.

GTA RP streamer Shadiko, who roleplays as Dr. Victoria Viale on the server, recounted the incident where the Canadian streamer treated her and other doctors "as s**t."

This is what she said:

“We don’t take this job to be treated like sh*t and [have people say things like] ‘just treat my wounds, yo! Just send me to jail, dawg!’ I don’t want to f**king talk to you. It’s so disrespectful, man.”

Shadiko also explained the context behind her statements. She stated that the Canadian streamer screamed at another doctor and accused her of denying RP while she was, in fact, trying her best to RP with him.

Right after the incident, Shadiko felt that something more concrete had to be done, as xQc had been ill-treating doctors for a while.

“It wasn’t an [out-of-character] comment, but more so this is the second time within 20 minutes we [had to deal] with his behavior. Doctors get this all the time, and honestly, it’s really not fun for us to deal with.”

Be that as it may, Shadiko concluded by saying that roleplaying with xQc the third time he visited the hospital was extremely fun, insinuating that things with the variety streamer aren't that bad.

Is xQc heading towards another GTA RP ban?

The former Overwatch pro has been criticized for his behavior by a lot of streamers. He was recently involved in a heated confrontation with cops and ended up killing one and being killed in return.

xQc kept banging on the walls of the prison after he was detained and kept punching cops, forcing them to take serious action.

Even his most ardent followers believe that this could get him banned. NoPixel is a private server, and like other RP servers, has a set of guidelines that every player/streamer needs to abide by.

The Canadian streamer needs to get his act together, as another ban might lead him closer to a perma-ban from the server.

