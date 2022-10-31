GTA Online might be getting a content update soon if insider hints are to be believed. This might mirror what went on before the Criminal Enterprises update was released. Essentially, GTA+ membership was reset and members were given access to special rewards.
Criminal Enterprises went on to become quite successful with a slew of drip-fed vehicles, two new interactive auto dealerships, weapons, and characters. This has already got players hyped for the next update, which might be revealed soon as per the latest insider news.
This article will look into last month's GTA+ bonuses and heist challenge revelations, while also covering the latest news about the upcoming update.
The next GTA Online content update might be revealed soon
Notable insider Tez2 has come up with another piece of news that talks about the next Grand Theft Auto Online DLC by Rockstar Games. A new GTA+ event is expected to start this week and it is expected to have an extended end date, which might reveal when the next content update is launched.
Last year, players did not get any new bonuses or rewards until the end of the extended deadline. They are now hoping for an equally good update just like the Criminal Enterprises, which is still highly praised by many.
Tez2 had already tweeted last week of a suspected reference to the upcoming Heist Challenge this year, that was found in Rockstar Games' Newswire image. It is now expected to be revealed with the upcoming content update.
Mixed responses to Tez2's update
Fans replied to Tez2's tweet with mixed responses, with many of them being hopeful while others couldn't be too hyped about it. Here are some of them:
Previous GTA+ bonuses
Last month, there were a couple of rewards among others that included the following:
- $500k bonus cash reward
- Waived organization fees
- 75% off biker resupplies
- Complimentary MC Clubhouse
- Free Vigero ZX with free HSW upgrades
Apart from this, there were also some new leaks about the upcoming Heist Challenge content soon which just might be revealed either this week or towards the end of the upcoming GTA+ event.
Rockstar Games might once again try to make the community reach $100 billion via Heist Finales just as it was done back in 2020. The community goal was successfully reached and a lot quicker than expected by Rockstar themselves as players kept grinding every day.
Halloween event 2022's end
As part of the ongoing Halloween event that is coming to an end, players can grab a free outfit today, October 31st. Those who log in today will get a free Sasquatch outfit.
The ongoing UFO event is coming to an end today, with the final aircraft location already revealed. Players must get a picture of all the spaceships' sightings to get a special reward after the end of the event.
Apart from the UFO spotting event, Grand Theft Auto Online players can also purchase exclusive vehicles, take part in various jobs, and win a bunch of other rewards for doing the following:
- Collect 10 Jack O' Lanterns to win the Horror Pumpkin Mask
- Collect all 200 Jack O' Lanterns to win the Horror Pumpkin Tee
- Get free masks and other clothing
- Participate in various Halloween Jobs
- Use Peyote Plants to transform into animals
- Buy the exclusive Lurcher, Sanctus, and Franken Stange before they become unavailable
- The Halloween Weather also makes for a great photo shoot of well-known locations
Halloween-related content might end soon, so players should log in today and make the most of it before they wait for this week's revelations. They can also go ahead and get their GTA+ membership by paying $5.99 while they wait.
