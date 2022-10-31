GTA Online might be getting a content update soon if insider hints are to be believed. This might mirror what went on before the Criminal Enterprises update was released. Essentially, GTA+ membership was reset and members were given access to special rewards.

Criminal Enterprises went on to become quite successful with a slew of drip-fed vehicles, two new interactive auto dealerships, weapons, and characters. This has already got players hyped for the next update, which might be revealed soon as per the latest insider news.

This article will look into last month's GTA+ bonuses and heist challenge revelations, while also covering the latest news about the upcoming update.

The next GTA Online content update might be revealed soon

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Just like what happened prior to the Criminal Enterprises update release. This Thursday, a new GTA+ event will start, possibly alongside the new Heist Challenge, and the end date should reflect when we should expect the next #GTAOnline update to release.

Notable insider Tez2 has come up with another piece of news that talks about the next Grand Theft Auto Online DLC by Rockstar Games. A new GTA+ event is expected to start this week and it is expected to have an extended end date, which might reveal when the next content update is launched.

Last year, players did not get any new bonuses or rewards until the end of the extended deadline. They are now hoping for an equally good update just like the Criminal Enterprises, which is still highly praised by many.

Tez2 @TezFunz2 Rockstar have updated the newswire to include references to #GTAOnline Heist Challenge 2022.

Tez2 had already tweeted last week of a suspected reference to the upcoming Heist Challenge this year, that was found in Rockstar Games' Newswire image. It is now expected to be revealed with the upcoming content update.

Mixed responses to Tez2's update

Fans replied to Tez2's tweet with mixed responses, with many of them being hopeful while others couldn't be too hyped about it. Here are some of them:

TheRealP1 @TheRealP1_ @TezFunz2 Tez you think its a Michael De Santa dlc? Seems like it will be!

Logan Guidry @yaboii_lg @TezFunz2 He better be in the next DLC and his new car needs to be the Obey 10F

severzz @HALOKILLER439 @TezFunz2 But isn't the update meant to be Dec? So wouldn't that be the next next gta+ and not this one?

DoomboyGaming @Doomboy_Gaming @TezFunz2 Mmm Sounds Interesting! Looking forward to the Update! :) Cjheers DB

Previous GTA+ bonuses

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



If the community can collectively steal GTA$100 Billion across all GTA Online Heist Finales between now and November 18th, we'll reward everybody with a special new vehicle, free of charge for a limited time this December.



Congratulations to the incredible GTA Online community for obliterating the GTA$100 Billion challenge last week, taking GTA Online Heist Finales down to the tune of over GTA$1 TRILLION. Stay tuned for details on your rewards.

Last month, there were a couple of rewards among others that included the following:

$500k bonus cash reward

Waived organization fees

75% off biker resupplies

Complimentary MC Clubhouse

Free Vigero ZX with free HSW upgrades

Apart from this, there were also some new leaks about the upcoming Heist Challenge content soon which just might be revealed either this week or towards the end of the upcoming GTA+ event.

Rockstar Games might once again try to make the community reach $100 billion via Heist Finales just as it was done back in 2020. The community goal was successfully reached and a lot quicker than expected by Rockstar themselves as players kept grinding every day.

Halloween event 2022's end

As part of the ongoing Halloween event that is coming to an end, players can grab a free outfit today, October 31st. Those who log in today will get a free Sasquatch outfit.

The ongoing UFO event is coming to an end today, with the final aircraft location already revealed. Players must get a picture of all the spaceships' sightings to get a special reward after the end of the event.

Apart from the UFO spotting event, Grand Theft Auto Online players can also purchase exclusive vehicles, take part in various jobs, and win a bunch of other rewards for doing the following:

Collect 10 Jack O' Lanterns to win the Horror Pumpkin Mask

Collect all 200 Jack O' Lanterns to win the Horror Pumpkin Tee

Get free masks and other clothing

Participate in various Halloween Jobs

Use Peyote Plants to transform into animals

Buy the exclusive Lurcher, Sanctus, and Franken Stange before they become unavailable

The Halloween Weather also makes for a great photo shoot of well-known locations

Halloween-related content might end soon, so players should log in today and make the most of it before they wait for this week's revelations. They can also go ahead and get their GTA+ membership by paying $5.99 while they wait.

