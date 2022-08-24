Interactive map and information for the new Smuggler random events from GTA Online’s recent update

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises introduced two random events related to a Smuggler's Plane in one of the weekly updates. Some players might appreciate an interactive map of its locations. Technically speaking, there are two different random events related to this topic.

The first one involves going to different flares, while the second one is about finding a crashed plane. Completing either random event will give players a static $25,000. There are five locations for both events, meaning that there are a total of 10 different locations to cover here.

The interactive map containing all of the locations is in the next section of this article.

Interactive map for all Smuggler random event locations in GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update

The orange plane icons shown here are for the Smuggler Trai event, whereas the blue plane icons are for the Smuggler Plane event. Readers should know that the orange icons involve following flares, whereas the blue icons involve looking through a destroyed plane.

Keep in mind that both Smuggler events are considered random events. This means that there is no guarantee that they will spawn for players in any of these locations. Do note that these can be done in Invite Only Sessions. Here are some basic details for GTA Online players to consider:

Smuggler Trail requires the player to be in the session for at least 20 minutes.

Smuggler Plane requires the player to be in the session for at least 35 minutes.

Smuggler Trail is also known as the Smuggler Cache event and is used interchangeably here.

Smuggler Trail

Regardless of which random event the player does here or the location it's set in, the final reward is always just $25,000. Using a high mobility vehicle like the Oppressor Mk II is recommended to get to their locations quickly.

Having a mobile vehicle also makes completing the Smuggler Trail event much quicker since GTA Online players can swiftly reach all of the flares. It's worth mentioning that they must investigate each flare in the event. The final flare here is what gives players the $25,000.

Here are the general locations where all of this happens:

Great Chaparral in Los Santos

Vinewood Hills in Los Santos

Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness in Blaine County

El Gordo Lighthouse in Blaine County

Mount Gordo in Blaine County

Smuggler Plane

The second random event from GTA Online's latest update involves following a crashing plane. It will always land in some water, so getting a good vehicle capable of going underwater like a Toreador is a huge boon here.

Here are the event's general locations:

Mirror Park in Los Santos

Tatavian Mountains in Los Santos

Vinewood Hills in Los Santos

Cassidy Creek in Blaine County

San Chianski Mountain Range in Blaine County

Once the plane crashes, GTA Online players need to look for a white briefcase underwater. Touching it will give them $25,000. That's all GTA Online players need to know about these new events, and hopefully, the previously posted interactive map helps them in this endeavor.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul