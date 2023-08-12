5 interesting things to do in GTA 5 after beating the main story mode

Anybody who has beaten GTA 5's main story mode might be wondering what to do after seeing one of its three endings. Thankfully, this title is one of the most extensive video games in terms of sheer content. There is no shortage of content to discuss below. So much so that the five entries listed below are only a drop in the puddle as far as the antics you can get up to.

Nonetheless, these five entries will be full of content that can easily take up hours of a player's time. If you want to keep playing GTA 5 after beating the main story mode, you have plenty of optional content to keep you busy.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Are you done with GTA 5's main story mode? Try these five activities

1) Complete all Strangers and Freaks plus Random Events

You have dozens of extra missions to do here (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are dozens of optional Strangers and Freaks missions to do in GTA 5. For instance, Franklin can help a paparazzi take some questionable photos or have Trevor Philips help some celebrity-obsessed tourists collect some memorabilia.

Random Events are similar in that they're optional content, albeit they tend to be much shorter than Strangers and Freaks. One example of a Random Event is getting stunned by somebody near an abandoned vehicle and waking up in one's underwear near an incoming train.

2) Grind for all properties

Some properties can be neat to own (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are 16 properties to own in GTA 5. Only the Vanilla Unicorn is given to the player for free, meaning gamers must spend money to get the other 15 businesses. One of those is the Los Santos Golf Club, which costs an exorbitant $150,000,000.

How you'll get that money is up to you. Owning other businesses can give you a passive income, but that's not the only way to get rich. Those who were smart and saved the optional Lester's Assassinations can do those missions for extra cash and easily purchase all properties by manipulating the stock market.

3) Abuse cheat codes

One fun thing to do in Grand Theft Auto games is to use cheat codes. GTA 5 might not have too much in terms of quantity, but the game makes up for it by having some high-quality options. Good suggestions include:

Invincibility: 1-999-724-654-5537

1-999-724-654-5537 Explosive Melee Attacks: 1-999-468-42637

1-999-468-42637 Super Jump: 1-999-467-8648

1-999-467-8648 Skyfall: 1-999-759-3255

1-999-759-3255 Slow Motion: 1-999-756-966

Note that the above suggestions are for the phone cheats available from the Enhanced Edition onward. There are also button combinations relevant for consoles and PC if one prefers those methods instead.

4) Mess around with Director Mode

An example of somebody using Director Mode (Image via GTA Wiki)

Note: This feature is exclusive to the Enhanced Edition and the Expanded and Enhanced Editions of GTA 5.

This interesting gameplay feature allows one to play as a different character model apart from the usual Franklin, Michael, and Trevor Philips. You could be anything ranging from a crow to a female biker from the Lost MC. Similarly, one can change the time of day and weather however they'd please.

It is worth mentioning that you can shortlist up to ten actors. This game mode can be useful if you want to take some interesting photos as you travel around Los Santos.

5) Try GTA Online or GTA RP

GTA RP is incredibly popular among streamers and Twitch users (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

Grand Theft Auto Online is always available to those who own GTA 5. Hence, it's logical to suggest that gamers who beat the single-player story mode may wish to consider giving the multiplayer game mode a chance. It has all the same vehicles and general gameplay while boasting several years' worth of content to savor, such as:

Businesses

Several new missions and heists

PvP against other players

On a related note, PC gamers can consider playing on one of the thousands of GTA RP servers if they enjoy roleplaying. Many love these servers, especially since they're open-ended and can easily consume hundreds of hours.

On a related note, you can try any mods on PC. There's no shortage of realistic content, just as there is plenty of weird elements stranger than the latest GTA 6 facial recognition rumors.

