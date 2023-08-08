5 reasons why GTA RP is more popular than GTA Online (2023)

If one ever looks at Twitch and other similar sites, they should notice that GTA RP is far more popular than GTA Online. That can seem strange since the former is technically a bunch of unofficial different servers, while the latter is an official Rockstar title. However, there are several reasons why roleplaying is more fun for players, some of which will be discussed below.

Obviously, the biggest reason for GTA RP's popularity is the number of high-profile streamers who play on one of the servers to their audiences. That would be just one of five examples provided in this article. Everything listed here was relevant for 2023, so if GTA Online somehow becomes more popular in the future, that won't be reflected here.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

GTA RP is more popular than GTA Online for several reasons: Here are five examples

1) Difference in the quantity of servers and updates

FiveM is just one of the mods some players use for roleplaying (Image via FiveM)

GTA RP isn't a single game. There are thousands of different servers, many of which receive updates. Hence, the roleplaying scene is quite fresh, and there is always something new to do on one of those servers. This little distinction greatly contrasts what Rockstar's official title does.

GTA Online is one game with roughly two big updates a year and many weekly ones to pass the time. One problem with this formula is that many weekly updates are incredibly filler. That means some weeks will be boring and uneventful, especially since there isn't really anything to film during that time.

It doesn't help that some updates could remove the few interesting things to do when nothing else is ongoing, as has happened with several old GTA Online money glitches.

2) Streamers prefer roleplaying

xQc is just one of many streamers who have played on a roleplaying server for hundreds of hours (Image via xQc)

When one thinks of several popular streamers playing Grand Theft Auto, it's usually somebody like xQc playing GTA RP. It's far rarer to see anybody famous playing GTA Online regularly. Even the big YouTubers who cover that game are far smaller than the biggest roleplayers.

Part of this reason is that the open-ended nature of roleplaying is more entertaining for people to watch. Streamers obviously need to entertain their audiences, and the unpredictability of what happens on these servers is a big reason. Not to mention, many streamers like playing with their friends, who all coincidentally play on servers like NoPixel.

3) Open-ended structure

You can do whatever you want in GTA RP (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

This part ties into how many servers have their own twist on GTA RP. Not to mention, each server will have its own playerbase, with many not having any individuals overlapping with one another. Combining these traits with the open-ended structure of how roleplaying works means every player's session might be different.

GTA Online is a lot simpler by comparison. The meta is stagnant, and the lack of an open-ended storyline in that game means most people are going to experience the same content when compared to roleplaying.

4) Roleplaying has features that don't exist in Online

The whole inventory system and its items are a good example of a gameplay feature commonly found in GTA RP (Image via Dose of Crown)

Other than the fact most people won't roleplay in GTA Online, there are several other features worth pointing out with what many GTA RP servers tend to exclusively use:

Advanced inventory system

Several new vehicles (including content exclusive to donators)

Several commands (like carrying other people)

Advanced injuries, making you have to wait for paramedics to arrive when your HP is 0

Job activities

Every server is different, which means numerous features (like certain brand-new interiors) aren't common in all of them. Either way, most of what's in GTA Online is present in GTA RP servers are far as core features go. Missions may be missing, but that's not much of a loss considering all the new content brought forth in GTA RP.

5) More multiplayer focus

Many of Rockstar's latest updates have made GTA Online more solo-friendly. While that's great for some, this trend can also be a bit dull to social butterflies who want to interact with other people. Many often stick to Invite Only Sessions, which is understandable since this game is a little too easy for griefers.

GTA RP is different since admins usually ban griefers (at least on the good servers). It is also worth mentioning that playing on one of these servers by yourself also defeats the purpose of roleplaying since you would have nobody to interact with by doing so. Of the two multiplayer experiences, roleplaying in a Grand Theft Auto fan-made server is often more interesting than playing with tryhards in Online.

