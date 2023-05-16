GTA RP Vs GTA Online: 5 reasons why roleplaying is better

GTA RP and GTA Online are two very popular ways to play Grand Theft Auto in a multiplayer setting. First off, it is vital to mention that there isn't a singular GTA RP game. There are many servers, some of which have drastically different rules and features from one another. That would be an example of one major difference highlighted below.

Whether one prefers roleplaying or playing GTA Online is merely a matter of personal preference. This article will focus on the advantages that GTA RP has over Rockstar's official multiplayer game, at least in the general sense of roleplaying as a whole.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five instances where GTA RP is better than GTA Online

1) Far more variety

This was touched upon at the beginning of the article, but it's worth reiterating here. There are thousands of GTA RP servers, many of which have unique rules, features, and various amounts of community members to stand out from one another. If you don't like one or get banned, you can easily find another server to join.

By comparison, GTA Online is a single game. If you don't like it or get banned, you don't have much of a choice except get into roleplaying or even do a non-roleplaying PvP server if you want a multiplayer experience.

2) If you want to be a different character

Character arcs can go all over the place sometimes (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

GTA RP heavily focuses on roleplaying, which allows players to create their own stories and have unique interactions with other characters. Depending on the server you join and the type of player you are, you can have a goofy backstory or something far more sinister.

In GTA Online, you play as a silent protagonist who is more or less just a criminal with a pre-defined backstory where they moved to Los Santos after talking to Lamar. This game isn't praised for its story, meaning anybody interested in an immersive experience will usually prefer roleplaying.

3) Popularity on Twitch

An example of how popular some streamers are on Twitch (Image via Twitchmetrics)

Both GTA RP and GTA Online use the Grand Theft Auto V tag on Twitch. Anybody familiar with the website should know that the former is significantly more popular, to the point where the comparison isn't even close. Gamers love to watch streamers roleplay and do something impossible in Rockstar's actual game.

In fact, roleplaying is why Grand Theft Auto V is usually one of the most streamed games in the world right now. GTA Online is still popular, it's just not a game that's particularly interesting to watch somebody else play regularly.

4) Number of players in a session

Some examples of various popular servers (Image via FiveM)

GTA Online can have up to 30 players in a single session. That's a decent amount, but it pales compared to GTA RP servers that can have up to 1,000 people online simultaneously. As a result, the latter game experience often feels much fuller, which is great since roleplaying is at its best when there are a ton of players to interact with rather than be by one's lonesome.

Everybody can usually be found on these servers, from popular streamers to even the most casual people. If players are looking for something community-based, then roleplaying is usually their best bet. Do note that its popularity has been pretty consistent for a few years now, even if roleplaying has already hit its peak.

5) Certain features

An example of a server with an inventory-based system (Image via Los Santos V Roleplay)

GTA RP often includes many interesting features completely absent in GTA Online, although this differs from a server-by-server basis. For example, some roleplayers can expect:

Inventories with items that have many different effects

Teleporting in some casual servers

Many unique interiors

Legal jobs

Gangs

A focus on law enforcement

Realism

Some servers are better than others when it comes to such features. GTA Online is often limited or completely lacking in these areas by comparison.

