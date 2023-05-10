GTA 5 vs. GTA Online: 3 major differences and 2 significant similarities

Anybody interested in a GTA 5 vs. GTA Online discussion typically look at the differences between these two titles. However, it's also worth analyzing a few similarities. This article will cover three notable ways where the two games differ, as well as two aspects where they're a lot alike. While some of these entries might seem obvious to veteran players, one should bear in mind that both titles are still attracting a ton of new people every year.

A new generation of gamers will likely be introduced to GTA 5 and GTA Online, making it worth pointing out some differences and similarities between the two games. Let's start with what sets the two titles apart before going into the things that are more homogenous.

Three notable differences between GTA 5 and GTA Online

1) Single-player vs multiplayer

Let's start with the most obvious difference. GTA 5 is a single-player title that doesn't require constant Internet access to play. It's impossible to get banned from this game, so feel free to use whatever mods you'd like. The same cannot be said about its multiplayer counterpart, though.

GTA Online requires a gamer to have internet access so they can play the multiplayer game where public lobbies are available. One can meet up with other players, use mics to communicate, and even do missions together inside this title.

The core fundamental gameplay is largely the same between the two games, yet the difference between single-player and multiplayer is quite noticeable for those who've played both.

2) GTA Online has far more content

This was the most recent major update for the multiplayer title (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is a massive single-player game, but it barely received any updates after its launch. By comparison, GTA Online has obtained many weekly patches for minor adjustments and the occasional big DLC update that introduces a ton of new content. When this article was written, this title was still getting a ton of attention from Rockstar Games.

For example, GTA 5 lacks the following features that its multiplayer game has:

Hundreds of vehicles, such as the Oppressor Mk II, Toreador, and Kosatka

Dozens of weapons, like the Up-n-Atomizer

Businesses where the player can undertake Sell Missions

Many interiors, such as those found in Nightclubs and other properties

Arena War

Street Dealers

Gun Van

Gambling

Limited-time events

Every new major update will only widen the gap of what's available in one game yet missing in the other.

3) Protagonists

The three single-player protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

In GTA 5, players had access to three protagonists:

Franklin

Michael

Trevor

Players can customize them, but some core features related to them will always be present. By comparison, GTA Online allows gamers access to one protagonist from the get-go who can have any skin color, gender, or face. That means you could play as a woman, whereas that would be impossible in the single-player game's main campaign.

The multiplayer title also focuses more on a single protagonist's progress rather than ever needing to control three at once for a mission.

Two major similarities between GTA 5 and GTA Online

1) Game engine

It's very easy to transition from one game to another, thanks to their gameplay similarities (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody who has played GTA 5 should already be familiar with the controls and physics in GTA Online. While minor differences exist, the general core gameplay is essentially the same. Players still have some familiar features, such as:

Weapon wheels

Vehicle controls

The ability to buy cars, motorcycles, etc.

Shooting controls

Radios

Heists as a major moneymaker

Stock market

In-game phone

Most of the two games' contents feel very similar to play through, with only some minor differences here and there to differentiate them.

2) Characters

Most gamers should know these two by now (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although GTA Online has a few new characters, many of the cast members present in this title come from GTA 5. Examples include:

Franklin

Trevor

Chop

Lamar

Jimmy

Lester

Ron

Martin

Simeon

Tao

Dr. Friedlander

Maude

Some of these characters are exceptionally important to many parts of both games, so players should be familiar with them by now. It is worth noting that some things in GTA Online — according to canon — take place in 2013 before the events of GTA 5.

However, all recent content takes place in the year they were introduced since the Gunrunning update.

