Is the Armored Boxville in GTA Online worth buying on sale?

The weekly update for GTA Online has been released, and it includes the latest discounts and prizes generally on clothing, accessories, and vehicles. One of the deals that has caught the community's attention is the 30% discount on the Armored Boxville, which is one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online.

Many players might be wondering if they should use this discount offer to get this vehicle. Even though the discount is not huge, it is still less than what they would usually have to pay for this strange-looking vehicle.

In order to dispel any doubts, this article will evaluate the Armored Boxville and then attempt to convince players whether this vehicle is truly worth buying in GTA Online or not.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Armored Boxville: Everything GTA Online players need to know about this vehicle

Design

This vehicle is basically the armored variant of the delivery truck called Boxville in GTA Online. This weird juxtaposition of an innocent-looking delivery truck covered with metal bars and plates gives the entire design a lot of personality. But if players are looking for something pragmatic, then they won't find it in this vehicle's design.

It does, however, have a post-apocalyptic vibe to it, so players who are into that kind of aesthetic, will love driving it. Furthermore, it is also covered with barbed wires and high beam lights, so it will come in handy if players want to intimidate other GTA Online players in a session.

This strange combination of something wholesome and but also lethal gives this vehicle a unique visual style. Therefore, players who want their armored vehicle to stand out will like owning this vehicle.

Performance and features

According to GTA Online car expert Broughy1322, Armored Boxville's top speed is about only 87 mph, and lap 1:21.568. Thus, making it one of the slowest vehicles in the game. But this is expected as the vehicle itself is covered in metal armor, so most players are not going to use it in a race.

Unfortunately, its armor is also not that effective as it will get easily destroyed by a single RPG missile or any kind of explosive be it a grenade or a sticky bomb.

This is a huge disadvantage of owning this armored vehicle. Furthermore, even though the vehicle has protective rims, the tires are not bulletproof and its windows can break. Additionally, players cannot upgrade or customize this vehicle to improve its performance.

The only two positive aspects of this vehicle are the machine gun, which can cause significant damage and quickly take out helicopters, and the metal wedge in front of the vehicle, which aids in plowing through traffic during dangerous scenarios.

Conclusion

If players are looking for a practical heavyweight armored vehicle that can be used for grinding while also keeping them safe from griefers, the Armored Boxville is not the vehicle for them. They definitely should not buy it, especially if they are tight on cash.

However, if GTA Online players are searching for a vehicle with a pretty cool design that they can also use to create a lot of chaos and don't need it for any practical purposes, the Armored Boxville is the perfect vehicle for them to buy.

