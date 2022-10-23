Is Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode worth playing in GTA Online?

GTA Online players should take their priorities into account when considering the Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode. Rockstar Games recently brought it back this week, along with the financial incentive of double rewards. Players can earn twice the cash and reputation just by playing the mode. Of course, the question remains whether or not it's worth the effort.

Adversary Modes can be hit or miss in GTA Online. Most of them don't offer that much unless they're featured in a weekly event. Players have until October 26 to claim the bonus rewards associated with Beast vs. Slasher. Here's a quick look at what to expect from this Halloween event.

GTA Online players should know what they're getting into with the Beast vs. Slasher event

These are the basic rules

Beast vs. Slasher can be started up via the Jobs Menu. Players will be divided into two separate teams. Slashers will have to hunt down the Beast right before the latter collects all 15 checkpoints within the time limit. Each team has a unique set of abilities that make them stand out in GTA Online.

Slashers are divided into three roles for this Adversary Mode. All of them will receive a pistol and pump shotgun with flashlights, along with a flare gun and carbine rifle. However, each role gets a unique weapon for themselves:

Assault : Weapon loadouts include a Railgun

: Weapon loadouts include a Railgun Demolition : Weapon loadouts include an RPG

: Weapon loadouts include an RPG Heavy: Weapon loadouts include a Minigun

Meanwhile, the Beast will be given special powers, such as the ability to jump and run faster. They can also easily take out the Slashers with a single hit. However, if their health runs very low, they cannot use these special abilities. The Beast needs to be very careful in that regard.

How much can GTA Online players make in a single round?

With double the cash rewards this week, GTA Online players could make around $10,000 to $60,000. However, the overall payout depends on several factors, such as the number of gamers within the session. Winners predictably earn a bigger purse than losers, so keep that in mind.

Beast vs. Slasher usually takes about ten minutes to complete. If the player manages to complete at least five games within the hour, they could make a minimum of $50,000. Of course, the numbers will likely be far higher, but it's better to start off with the bare minimum.

GTA Online players should take into account how much time they are willing to spend in this Adversary Mode and whether the money is worth making. Fun is another deciding factor in this game. Beast vs. Slasher is a lot more enjoyable when playing with friends.

Final verdict

Honestly, the money is pretty good if you're in the right lobby. Players could potentially earn over $100,000 within 30 minutes if they get lucky. Of course, this really comes down to how much the player enjoys Adversary Modes. It's not for everybody, but it can provide a heavy dose of adrenaline rush.

Ultimately, it can be a fun way to celebrate the Halloween season. Whether the player is the Beast or the Slasher, there will be a lot of carnage over the next week or so. The financial bonuses are a very welcome bonus.

