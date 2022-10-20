How to play Beast vs. Slasher adversary mode in GTA Online

Rockstar Games is releasing new Halloween-themed content for GTA Online in every week of October, and this week, players will get to enjoy the Beast vs. Slasher adversary mode.

This is one of the most popular returning game modes that players have been enjoying every Halloween season, so one should not waste any time and start playing this exclusive game mode before it's removed from the game.

Unfortunately, new GTA Online players who have never seen the Beast vs. Slasher game mode before may find it difficult to play. To help these players out, this article will provide them with all of the important information they need to know about this adversary mode.

Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode has returned to GTA Online this week

How to start Beast vs Slasher Adversary Mode in GTA Online

To begin playing this game mode, players basically have to follow the steps given below:

Open the main menu, once you get into a GTA Online session

Go to the Online tab

Click on "Jobs"

Then click on "Play Job"

Scroll down to "Rockstar Created" and click it

Find "Adversary Mode" and open it

Now, select any of the "Beast vs Slasher" game modes present and start playing

Currently, there should be five maps to choose from, so players get to decide which one they want to try out.

How to play Beast vs Slasher Adversary mode

Players in this adversary mode are separated into Slasher and Beast teams. The former is made up of three roles: Assault, Demolition, and Heavy. Each of these three roles has its own set of quirks, such as faster mobility or increased damage output.

Beast players, on the other hand, are given superhuman abilities, such as super jump and super speed. However, Beast players should keep in mind that whenever they use the super jump or become invisible, they will lose a small amount of health.

This is why Beast players will need to take breaks in between to regain their health. Furthermore, they will not be able to use the super jump ability if their health bar becomes red.

The entire purpose of this game mode is for Beast players to collect fifteen checkpoints scattered throughout the map (they can even be in the sky) and for Slasher players to prevent them from doing so.

This can be accomplished by shooting and killing them, or by preventing them from collecting all of the checkpoints before the timer expires.

Additionally, the roles of the players shift from round to round. So, if players who are in the beast team die in a particular round, they will be able to play as a slasher in the next round.

What are the rewards and maps for Beast vs Slasher in GTA Online?

This week, players will also get 2x money and RP bonuses on the Beast vs. Slasher adversary mode, making it the best time to play this mode. Additionally, players should also note that a maximum of 10 players can play this mode at one time, with a single round lasting about 15 minutes.

Listed below are all of the maps available in this mode:

Beast vs Slasher I: St. Fiacre Hospital.

Beast vs Slasher II: Backlot City.

Beast vs Slasher III: Paleto Forest Sawmill.

Beast vs Slasher IV: Del Perro Pier.

Beast vs Slasher V: Humane Labs and Research.

By completing any of these maps with the currently enabled double bonuses, players can expect to earn $70,000+ quite easily, so grinders should definitely check this mode out as well.

